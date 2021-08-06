4 Porsche Taycan's Simple Design Was an Easy Target for Famous Tuner Mansory

TechArt Tunes the Porsche Taycan, Calls It an e-Athlete

TechArt’s latest proposal follows a cockpit upgrade for the HP on overboost and takes only 3.8 seconds to sprint from naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph).



In case you forgot, TechArt, which is best known for its projects based on top-end sports cars and true blue-blooded vehicles, took on the all-electric Taycan for the first time last summer. And it was then when they gave it a new set of wheels, named the Formula VI, measuring 10x22 inches at the front and 11.5x22 inches at the rear. The alloys also contribute to the revised stance of the pictured car. The bundle of visual upgrades is made of carbon fiber, can be ordered in different custom colors, and can be easily attached to the car through the use of the OEM mounting points.Starting up front, the Porsche Taycan from TechArt sports a new multi-part spoiler, complete with a surround for the central air intake. Carbon fiber attachments have been added to the bumper too, under the headlamps, and on the hood emblem.The TechArt name is proudly displayed on the front doors and at the back, between the taillights, and the program also includes new side skirts, side mirror caps, window triangles, diffuser parts with side pieces, and a rather discreet trunk lid spoiler. In fact, the whole project is quite discreet, yet we’re not surprised, because OTT isn’t something that the tuner is famously known for.TechArt’s latest proposal follows a cockpit upgrade for the Porsche Taycan that dates back to March this year. Back then, they gave the German electric sports sedan a perforated leather and Alcantara upholstery combo, with a honeycomb pattern, sprinkled with a few colorful accents and their logo. For this operation, they chose the 4S variant, which comes with 522on overboost and takes only 3.8 seconds to sprint from naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph).In case you forgot, TechArt, which is best known for its projects based on top-end sports cars and true blue-blooded vehicles, took on the all-electric Taycan for the first time last summer. And it was then when they gave it a new set of wheels, named the Formula VI, measuring 10x22 inches at the front and 11.5x22 inches at the rear. The alloys also contribute to the revised stance of the pictured car.