Taycan Turbo S vs. LiveWire Drag Race Gets “Photobombed” by 28-MPH Citroen Ami

Let’s face it, we’re going to keep seeing these apples vs. oranges comparisons as long as the internet is still a thing, and just about everyone will find a reason or two, or three, to make sure you buy into their decision. As far as automotive shenanigans are concerned, that basically makes sure you’re not going to guess the match's outcome before the footage (video embedded below) even begins.After all, one could say they’re all fruits—or, rather, they all have wheels. So, let’s skip the initial formalities and reach the 11:22 mark when things get livelier, goofier, and totally interesting. Yeah, we've known that before that Paul Woodman and Tiff Needell hit the open roads inside the 761-horsepower (with launch control) Taycan Turbo S and the 105-hp Harley-Davidson LiveWire, but come on, even Tiff admits to not having great skills when cornering on a bike.All that section and the specifics for each vehicle (provided in the description) are all interesting, but we just can’t help but arrive as fast as we can to the point where the Turbo S and LiveWire get interrupted from their attempt by none other than Ben Collins (a.k.a. the former Stig) and a 28-mph (45 kph) Citroën Ami Seriously, they are doing a drag race (with a difference) between a Taycan, a LiveWire (Tiff isn’t riding it, he’s manning the start flag), and a quadricycle! Now that’s properly comparing apples vs. oranges vs. corn (botanically speaking, it’s also a fruit).Oh, and the Ami showing up as an automotive photobomb isn’t actually the difference, but the fact they’re heading down the airstrip for a 180-degree type of drag race where they go all out for a set distance, around the cone, and return to the point of origin to see who took the victory (the Taycan, but it was a close one).And to make sure one properly understands this was all done for entertainment purposes, from the 15:43 mark, we get to see Tiff engaged in a serious talk with Adrian Keen, CEO of recharging network Instavolt while the three EVs run amok in the background.