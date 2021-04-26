D.C. Police Officers Drag Race on a Public Road, Two Patrol Cars Totaled

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Endeavor Flew Over Disney and It Was Magical

Drag races are intense, risky, and mostly illegal, especially if they take place on public roads, but this hasn’t stopped four police officers in Washington D.C. from setting an ad-hoc contest on Anacostia Ave. NE. 1 photo



While images published by the said source don’t seem to reveal any serious damage received by the two patrol cars, 6D Commander Durriyyah Habeebullah explains in the internal memo sent to officers that the scout cars “were totaled.”



“Yesterday two 6D scout cars were totaled because officers decided instead of fighting crime, patrolling their beats, or engaging the community – they decided to drag race each other on Anacostia Avenue at 5 pm in the evening,” the commander said.



“These are not our cars and we are all liable for driving them with negligence but most important, we are all impacted by the actions of each other,” he continued in the email titled “Drag Racing.”



While it’s no clear how fast the two cars were going, witnesses claim the two vehicles were traveling at approximately 60 mph (close to 100 kph) on Anacostia Avenue before they crashed into each other and then took down a fence.



All four police officers involved in the drag race have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and are currently off the street. For the time being, no decision has been made on whether they would face any discipline or not.



Commander Habeebullah says he also received reports of a police van driving to a shooting scene at approximately 90 mph (145 kph) in the same region.

