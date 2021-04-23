BMW M3 and Lexus RC F Track Edition Have More Things in Common Than Expected

Drag and roll races are included, but that isn’t actually the focus for this complete review. Instead, we get a sample of just about everything, including track racing, V8 versus straight-six discussion, interior comparisons, and even some pricing details. Well, it’s all in the name of good fun, because there’s two drivers, two cars, and each has its own favorite by the end of the day.
With so many options for apples vs. oranges comparisons, it’s actually quite surprising to find out that a four-door, straight-six engined 2021 BMW M3 actually has a lot in common with the V8-toting 2021 Lexus RC F Track Edition. Save for the price because we’re dealing with the cheapest M3 and the most expensive RC F money can buy.
But that’s all the way up at the 18-minute mark, along with the not-so-surprising conclusion that both hosts have selected their own favorite, and it’s not the same car. Before reaching that point in time, there’s a lot going on for this review, including launch control starts, a burnout, and some quick drag and roll races—where the manual M3 usually got the edge over the eight-speed automatic-only RC F Track Edition.
Interestingly, one of the cool ideas we can draw from this sometimes sliding fun, sometimes very serious review is that although we’re dealing with the most affordable and least track-focused M3, the BMW is actually much easier to control around the circuit than Lexus’ RC F, which is specifically called the Track Edition!
Get that, BMW and Lexus? By the way, we promised to spill the beans on what they have in common. Aside from the humongous grilles “that people complain about, but they’re going to love them in four years.” Their words, not ours, seriously.
For starters, the two are evenly matched in terms of horsepower: 472 for the RC F and 473 for the M3, according to the on-screen technical cards. But in between the presentations (starting from the 3:05 mark), the rev battles (4:50), track action with subjective experiences (7:35), and the launch control bits (11:04), there’s even more.
For example, has anyone noticed they both have dual exhausts at each end sitting below LED taillights that look almost exactly the same?
