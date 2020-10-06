Taking an Audi e-tron on the Track Is How You Punish Naughty Tires

2021 Specialized Chisel Comp Is New But Already Sold Out

Well, it's not, and the reason the Audi e-tron models aren't doing that well elsewhere is a combination of two factors: one, their high asking price, and two, the pretty mediocre performance figures they offer. If we're to talk about the pure e-tron model (not the Sportback version, that is), it only comes in two flavors called 50 and 55.The Audi e-tron quattro 50 offers just 313 horsepower from a set of two motors. The 55 version - the one featured in this clip - boost that to 355 hp, which may be more, but it's not a lot - particularly when you account for the 95battery pack that weighs 1,543 lbs (700 kg). And just in case you're thinking the mass is offset by a good maximum range, don't, because the e-tron 55 is only good for 204 miles (328 km), according to the EPA.So, the Audi e-tron is a heavy beast at 5,490 lbs (2,490 kg), but at least there is one saving grace: since it's an, most of that weight sits down low. What that means is that while you are going to feel those pounds when cornering, the car itself isn't going to roll that much because of the low center of mass.Kyle from YouTube channel One Lap is making a habit lately out of taking EVs for a spin on the racetrack, and we're sure a lot of people are happy to see the comparison between these vehicles under such conditions. The e-tron probably feels the most out of place so far, but what it apparently lacks in dynamism, it more than makes up for in comfort and luxury.So, is the Audi nothing than a big, comfy, softball that has no place on the track? No, not really. In fact, it was only 0.22 seconds slower than a Tesla Model X Performance Raven on standard all-season tires, and nearly four seconds quicker than a Model X P100D. Of course, comparing these times is by no means a scientifically-sound method of differentiating between the vehicles, but it can at least give a rough impression of how things stand. And things are pretty rosy as far as Audi is concerned.