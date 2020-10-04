Audi S8 Drag Races RS Q3, Annihilation Is Total

The Audi RS Q3 and S8 are made by the same company yet have almost nothing in common. And just because one of them wears the RS performance badge doesn't automatically make it the fastest.
This video from the German magazine auto motor und sport is a technical analysis masquerading as a drag race. Even though the half-mile showdown is hidden right at the end, we watched the whole thing and learned a thing or two.
AMS didn't want to believe the official manufacturer numbers, which suggested the RS Q3 was as light as your average CUV. When the 4x4 lifted itself onto the scales, it was found to be 58 kg heavier than claimed. That's 128 lbs, though this isn't a 100% accurate measurement. The Audi S8 was also overweight, but not by as much.
Like we said at the beginning of the story, the cars are completely different. The RS Q3 is based on the MQB platform, like the VW Tiguan, so it has a longitudinally-mounted engine plus Haldex-style AWD. That engine is a 2.5 TFSI, full of character, and producing 394 hp (400 PS) plus 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque.
By contrast, the S8 uses a long-wheelbase version of the A8 sedan but powers itself with what the presenter describes as a "Porsche engine." Officially rated at 563 hp (571 PS), this 4.0-liter V8 has its turbos in the hot-V configuration. It's slightly down on power compared to the RS6 and RS7, which is said to be down to fuel economy targets.
Unlike the RS Q3, the S8's quattro AWD is permanently engaged and you can see this in action during the drag race. It pulls away easily and stretches its lead over the whole half-mile race.
