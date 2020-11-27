Take an Up-Close and Personal Look at the JDM 2021 Nissan Note Autech

Foxlen Superyacht Lives by the “Big Things Come in Small Packages” Principle

Only one powertrain is available to order right now.



Available with eitheror, the Note Autech is available in a couple of two-tone paint options in addition to six monochromatic finishes. The car in the following video is rocking Aurora Flare Blue Pearl with Super Black, but you will also notice silver garnish on the side mirrors and the lip spoiler.The metallic finish carries over to the side skirt extensions and rear bumper protector. 16-inch aluminum wheels with branded hubcaps, LED signature lighting on the extremities of the front bumper, and a lot of blue badging need to be mentioned as well. If you thought the exterior is somewhat glitzy for a small hatchback, wait until you open the driver’s door and you see the gorgeous two-tone leather upholstery on the front and rear seats. A piece of blue leather on the flat-bottom steering wheel is also featured.Autech has also replaced the trim on the dashboard with dark wood inserts, blue stitching is present everywhere, and the center console is gifted with a small emblem that reads… you’ve guessed it… Autech. The branding extends to options like the floor mats, kick plates on the door sills, trunk mat, window deflectors, license plate holders, and even the license plate screw heads.In terms of pricing, well, we don’t know how much these goodies cost. But we do know the price of the range-topping trim level, which is 2,186,800 yen or $21,020 at current exchange rates. Two additional trim levels are available, retailing at 2,029,500 yen ($19,500) and 2,054,800 yen ($19,750).Only one powertrain is available to order right now. E-Power is how Nissan calls it, and it combines a 1.2-liter aspirated three-cylinder engine with an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery. All told, you’re looking at an output of 116 PS and 280 Nm (114 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque).