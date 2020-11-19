3 U.S. Market 2021 Nissan Frontier Previewed, Looks Tougher Than Outgoing Model

1 2021 Nissan Qashqai to Jump on CMF-C Platform With e-Power Next Spring

More on this:

2021 Nissan Sentra Adds More Standard Safety Features, Priced From $19,410

Redesigned for the 2020 model year, the eighth generation of the Sentra enters 2021 with a new price and more safety features as standard. At $19,410 excluding $925 for destination and handling, it’s $320 more than the 2020 model. 11 photos



Stylized to resemble the mid-size Altima and larger Maxima, the compact sedan also knows how to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The connectivity features were previously available on the SV and SR trim levels. Available to order from $20,470 and $21,750, these two share the 2.0-liter engine with the entry-level Sentra S.



149 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque is everything this four-cylinder has to offer, representing increases of 20 and 17 percent over the seventh generation. All three grades come equipped with an Xtronic continuously variable transmission designed for efficiency rather than reliability. Supplied by JATCO, this fellow helps



Customers who level up to the range-topping SR can also opt for NissanConnect Services and NissanConnect with Wi-Fi hotspot as optional extras, but that’s not all. The Sentra SR enters the 2021 model year with a new two-tone paint combination in the guise of Electric Blue Metallic for the body shell and Black for the roof.



Nissan has some stiff competition in this segment, though. In addition to the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic, the U.S. car buyer can also choose the The question is, what kind of goodies are you getting for a handful of bucks more than before? For starters, Nissan Safety Shield 360 is standard across all trim levels and includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Protection. The Japanese automaker also sweetens the deal with Rear Automatic Braking, High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Driver Alertness, and 10 airbags.Stylized to resemble the mid-size Altima and larger Maxima, the compact sedan also knows how to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The connectivity features were previously available on the SV and SR trim levels. Available to order from $20,470 and $21,750, these two share the 2.0-liter engine with the entry-level Sentra S.149 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque is everything this four-cylinder has to offer, representing increases of 20 and 17 percent over the seventh generation. All three grades come equipped with an Xtronic continuously variable transmission designed for efficiency rather than reliability. Supplied by JATCO, this fellow helps the Sentra return up to 33 miles to the gallon on the combined driving cycle.Customers who level up to the range-topping SR can also opt for NissanConnect Services and NissanConnect with Wi-Fi hotspot as optional extras, but that’s not all. The Sentra SR enters the 2021 model year with a new two-tone paint combination in the guise of Electric Blue Metallic for the body shell and Black for the roof.Nissan has some stiff competition in this segment, though. In addition to the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic, the U.S. car buyer can also choose the Volkswagen Jetta , Mazda3 Sedan, and Hyundai Elantra just to name a few of the alternatives. Of these three, the Jetta is the most value-oriented proposition at $18,895 excluding freight.

load press release