All-New 2021 Nissan Note Breaks Cover in Japan With Evolved e-Power Drivetrain

The Japanese automaker is keeping itself busy during this troubled year, aiming to demonstrate its survival doesn’t hang on one particular business guru (anyone remember the Carlos Ghosn scandal?). The U.S. subsidiary has recently tapped into the star power of Brie Larson for the 2021 Rogue’s market launch. In Europe, the company is gearing up for the crucial launch of the Qashqai crossover. Finally, at home in Japan there’s something electrified brewing up for a late December launch.

28 photos