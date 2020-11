SUV

In Vladivostok, a man was removing ice from his windshield when all of a sudden he heard a noise and took cover. A two ton slab of concrete came loose and fell from above barely missing him but leaving his automobile totally wrecked. pic.twitter.com/n8qpVSoj7Z — The Intrepid Journalism (@Vegz05) November 21, 2020

Una tormenta ha dejado una ciudad rusa cubierta de hielo: la lluvia helada y los vientos del norte transformaron a Vladivostok, una ciudad del Lejano Oriente de Rusia, en una tierra de hielo con cientos de postes de luz derribados por el peso de la nieve y el hielo.



Sigue pic.twitter.com/8lXDVF4YU9 — Jean Suriel (@JeanSuriel) November 20, 2020

A little over one week ago, the city of Vladivostok, in Primorsky Krai, Russia, was hit by a very powerful ice storm. According to CarScoops , this caused mayhem everywhere, leaving 60,000 residents without power, bringing down trees and electricity poles (occasionally on top of parked cars), and covering everything with a thick layer of ice.On the heels of this ice storm, which sounds like a very terrible thing on its own, one man and his wife had another experience that is enough to get you shaking in your boots. And it was captured on camera: a two-ton slab of concrete fell from the roof of a nine-story building, missing the man by inches and totaling their Nissan X-Trail It’s the most terrible death thecould have possibly had, and it’s rendered all the more so by the fact that we could have been talking now about a true tragedy. If you look at the video at the bottom of the page, the man was removing ice from the windshield just moments before the concrete slab came down on the car.He only looked up because a brick happened to fall first, hitting the same windshield he’d been de-icing, and this gave him enough time to flee and save his life.The same media outlet notes the man’s wife was just as lucky: she’d only gotten out of the car seconds before to go inside and fetch a warm bottle of water to make de-icing the windshield easier. Safe to say, that’s a problem they don’t have anymore.Again, this is an “only in Russia” type of event . It’s also the kind of stuff that shows you that, no matter how many degrees below zero it goes, Russia has absolutely no chill