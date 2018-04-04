T-Roc R-Line and Tiguan Allspace R-Line Added to Volkswagen's UK Range

Volkswagen has had plenty of R-Line models over the years. However, this is the first time when at least three of them were SUVs. Both the tiny T-Roc and the extended version of the Tiguan called Allspace have received body kits in Britain, with details being announced today.

3 photos TDI with 150 or 190 PS. The diesels come standard with 4Motion as well.



R-Line is essentially just a body kit, which gives you slightly different front and rear bumpers, 19-inch ‘Suzuka’ wheels, sports suspension, black wheel arch extensions, body-colored side skirts and a body-colored roof spoiler.



Interior changes include R-Line-specific black roof lining, grey inserts on the doors and dash, Carbon Flag upholstery, chrome R-Line door sill inserts, aluminum pedals, R-Line carpets and a flat-bottomed steering wheel.



Price-wise, the cheapest T-Roc R-Line is £26,015 while the most expensive is an eye-watering £33,225.



We think the body kit for the Tiguan Allspace is way better, thanks to those enlarged intakes which the T-Roc doesn't have. Standard kit includes 20-inch ‘Suzuka’ alloys and a diffuser.



Inside, the R-Line benefit from the addition of aluminium-look decorative inserts in dash and door panels, a black roof lining, leather three-spoke steering wheel with aluminum inserts and ‘R-Line’ logo. The seats have ‘Race’ cloth upholstery and ‘San Remo’ microfibre inserts, ‘R-Line’ logo on front backrests, while stainless steel pedals and door sill protectors let you know you've bought something special.



The Tiguan FWD . At the top of the range sits the 2.0 TDI 190 PS with its 7-speed DSG and a £40,045 sticker.



There's already a T-Roc Sport , but the R-Line is now the range-topping trim level, available only with the more powerful powertrains, namely the 150 PS version of the 1.5 TSI with DSG or manual and the 2.0with 150 or 190 PS. The diesels come standard with 4Motion as well.R-Line is essentially just a body kit, which gives you slightly different front and rear bumpers, 19-inch ‘Suzuka’ wheels, sports suspension, black wheel arch extensions, body-colored side skirts and a body-colored roof spoiler.Interior changes include R-Line-specific black roof lining, grey inserts on the doors and dash, Carbon Flag upholstery, chrome R-Line door sill inserts, aluminum pedals, R-Line carpets and a flat-bottomed steering wheel.Price-wise, the cheapest T-Roc R-Line is £26,015 while the most expensive is an eye-watering £33,225.We think the body kit for the Tiguan Allspace is way better, thanks to those enlarged intakes which the T-Roc doesn't have. Standard kit includes 20-inch ‘Suzuka’ alloys and a diffuser.Inside, the R-Line benefit from the addition of aluminium-look decorative inserts in dash and door panels, a black roof lining, leather three-spoke steering wheel with aluminum inserts and ‘R-Line’ logo. The seats have ‘Race’ cloth upholstery and ‘San Remo’ microfibre inserts, ‘R-Line’ logo on front backrests, while stainless steel pedals and door sill protectors let you know you've bought something special.The Tiguan Allspace R-Line costs from £35,755 RRP OTR, with the base unit getting a 150 PS 2-liter diesel, 6-speed manual, and. At the top of the range sits the 2.0 TDI 190 PS with its 7-speed DSG and a £40,045 sticker.