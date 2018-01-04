autoevolution
 

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace UK Pricing And Details Announced

Combining the Volkswagen reputation with the practicality of a 7-seat family car, the Tiguan Allspace arrives in Britain. You probably don't want the Sharan, which means you will have to pay £29,370 or more for the privilege of keeping all your family inside a stretched crossover body.
The Tiguan Allspace is a more extended version of the regular Tiguan, but it's still based on the MQB platform. This North American build crossover is thus a direct competitor for the Skoda Kodiaq. Not surprisingly, the engine range is pretty much the same.

The entry-level SE Navigation model for the UK market is powered by a 1.4 TSI engine producing 150 HP and 250 Nm, hooked up to 6-speed manual and the front wheels. The same SE trim level combined with the 150 HP 2.0-liter TDI means you'll have to pay £31,550.

But you don't want that; you probably want the 4WD version with the 7-speed automatic, which will set you back £34,905.

The SE Navigation model is better equipped than the American model, though. It comes with 18-inch aluminum wheels, parking sensors, 3-zone climate control, the Discover Navigation infotainment with an 8.0-inch touchscreen display, DAB radio, and navigation... obviously. Volkswagen. Another difference is that the 7-seat configuration is also standard. With all four seats in place, there are 230 liters of trunk space, while folding the back bench results in 700 liters of space.

Step up to the Tiguan Allspace SEL, and you will receive the 12.3-inch digital screen in place of the analog dial, as well as sportier front seats with 14-way adjustment, a panoramic sunroof, 19-inch wheels and more. You probably wouldn't enjoy those feature in anything but the top-end version of American Tiguan. So the £32,545 base price of the SEL doesn't sound too bad.

The most expensive version of this would be the £39,965 2.0 TDI with 240 HP and 500 Nm of torque. Honestly, that's more power and torque than you would expect from a four-cylinder turbo engine.

And finally, the Tiguan Allspace is expected to have an R-Line version in the first quarter of 2018. Bigger wheels, a body kit and sportier design - honestly, it's what everybody wants.
