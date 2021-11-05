Suzuki Launches S-Presso Special Edition, Makes Jeep Renegade Drivers Feel Jipped

Americans missing out on the most interesting vehicles foreign manufacturers build is nothing new. Still, the special edition of the 2022 Suzuki S-Presso SUV is an omission that hurts. Not least because it's the affordable 4x4 Jeep Renegade alternative some of us have always longed for.
But if you live in, say, the Philippines, South Africa, and India, then the S-Presso is nothing new. There, the Special Edition is just a natural evolution of a platform endemic to the area. With changes and updates galore, it's a nifty little people mover we definitely wish would find its way stateside. Now in the third year of its first-generation model, the Special Edition S-Presso is a nice little addition in the middle of the lifecycle.
Starting with the exterior, the Special Edition comes with new contrasting black body panels to contrast with whatever choice of paint the customer desires. New for the Special Edition is the choice of a new Starry Blue Pearl paint job to make those colors really pop. New alloy wheels bring a newly added heir of class and style to this affordable little family car, and the front and rear skid plates make for an overall more aggressive appearance.
The car is powered by a 998 cc three-cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. There isn't an option for an automatic at this time. Probably not a good quality if you want to see a car in the U.S. today, but not to worry elsewhere. In countries where the majority of drivers still use a manual, might as well learn to love a stick shift, as so many Americans used to do.
On the interior, the Special Edition gets many of the bells and whistles new modern cars in the west can't do without. Features like a touch-screen infotainment system, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity are included. The S-Presso Special edition is now available at Suzuki dealerships across the Philippines and other places in Asia.
Yes, we concede that the lack of an automatic transmission and having not sold cars in the U.S. for over a decade rules it out from American driveways. That doesn't stop us from seething in jealously as our Jeep Renegades continue to burn oil and fail Moose tests. Underpowered as it is, the S-Presso has more quirks and charm than any Renegade ever will, and for a fraction of the money. Hey, Suzuki, could you come back, maybe?
