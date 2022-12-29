Survey Shows EV Movement Is the Real Deal and Here to Stay

Alright, you took the plunge after considering how to cope with range and charging anxiety and purchased an electric vehicle. But, having been attached to your gas-powered vehicles for so long, you kept one around just in case the EV proved to not fit your style.
Great thinking, and you are not alone, as a survey by electric vehicle charge point mapping service and UK-based Zap-Map reveals that 30% of those EV owners also have a gas or diesel-powered car (aka dual fuel drivers) in their driveway. By way of comparison, 59% of EV owners have moved on from ICE vehicles in favor of EVs or a combination of EVs and Plug-in Hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV).
Of the 4,300 EV owners who participated in the survey, 85% will opt for their EV alternative for grocery-getting, school runs for the tots, and trips to the local eatery.
For trips to and from the daily grind of the workplace, 71% go with the electric option and will stick with their EV for excursions over 100 miles (160 km) two-thirds of the time. In fact, the mapping service learned over half of those surveyed would choose their EV for longer holiday trips, relying on the growing infrastructure of charging stations.
The company's annual EV Charging Survey also showed that 59% of EV owners are solely electric and drive just one battery electric vehicle (BEV) or a combination of a BEV and a PHEV.
Satisfaction levels for both BEV and PHEV vehicles are sky-high at 89% and 83%, respectively, compared with a 71% satisfaction rating for fossil fuel vehicles.
Melanie Shufflebotham, COO & Co-Founder of Zap-Map, said: “Our survey has shown for several years now that once you go electric, you don’t go back. This year we’ve gone further to show that drivers who haven’t quite let their conventional car go yet still choose to drive their electric. Even for those long cross-country journeys where a charge stop is likely to be necessary."
Since it launched in 2014, Zap-Map has grown to have over 500,000 registered users utilizing desktop and Android/IOS platforms to locate charge points throughout the UK. The company has over 95% of those charge points throughout the country in its network and of those, over 70% show real-time charging availability. In addition, to mapping charging points, the company's app also enables users to plan long journeys and pay for charging on participating networks.
While Zap-Map is currently just in the UK, they are part of a growing list of companies providing charging point mapping services throughout the world including ChargePoint, ChargeHub, Chargemap, and Charge Way. The services are capitalizing on the growing EV charging infrastructure that is critical to the growth of the electric vehicle market.
