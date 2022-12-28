Driven: Honda Civic e:HEV - The Smooth One

I'm blue, da, ba, dee, da, ba, da, says the song. But you will have no reason to be blue after a drive in the brand new Honda Civic e:HEV. It's the 11th iteration of this classic compact car, and it's the best one yet.
Honda Civic has been with us since 1972. 50 years for this bestselling compact car and 11 generations. It's one of the oldest name tags on the car market, and its story has no end in sight. The Civic has been a beloved car for generations of drivers, and its latest iteration may be the best one yet.Design Evaluation
The new Honda Civic now boasts a clean and calm design. It's also roomier, beating Ford Focus and VW Golf for back seat space. But that's not all. For the first time, the Civic has only a hybrid, apart from the TypeR, of course. The 11th -generation Civic completes the European lineup of electrified models.
But first, the looks. Honda used to do quite intricate design lines for the previous generations. The tenth generation was wrapped in a bodywork best described as 'busy.' Now, things have changed. The Civic inspires calm. It's also very clean, with nice, simpler lines. The proportions are a bit bigger as well. In Europe, the Accord exists no more. So, the Civic needs to fill this gap and has increased by 1.2 inches (3.1 cm) in length and 1.4 inches (3.5 cm) for the wheelbase. It's also a tad shorter.
In Europe, only the hatchback version is available, but Honda has gone to great lengths to build a light bodywork. The liftgate for the trunk is now made from a special resin, and it's 20% lighter than before. The hood is made from aluminum (and it's 43% lighter). In addition, Honda boasts that structural rigidity has increased by 22% over the tenth Civic generation.
The quality of the interior has taken a hike for the better. The previous generation did not excel at this chapter. The switchgear was not up to par, and the display graphics were outdated. But all is good now. The interior design is now clean and minimalistic, with superb quality. Not BMW-superb, but close. Honda has been very consistent with the cabin quality for this generation. Better material quality and the best ergonomic common sense in a decade.
First of all, you can't miss the honeycomb metallic strip across the dash. It covers the vents, but not just for a bit of flair. Honda says the new vent design allows for a wider air distribution in the cabin. The seats are comfortable too. The new Body Stabilising Seats incorporate a resin mat structure for better support of the lower body. Honda has kept some real buttons, but the tactile center display does all the hard work.
Your phone will sync easily (Apple CarPlay wireless and Android Auto are available), and the buttons on the steering wheel are logical. In addition, I couldn't help not to notice the Porsche-inspired button for heating the steering wheel. The round dials for the climate control are lovely to look at and touch, but they feel a bit flimsy.
Oh, the smoothness. It is the best hybrid powertrain Honda has ever made, and it's giving Toyota a run for its money. The hybrid Hondas are branded e:HEV, the system pairing the new 2.0 liter Atkinson cycle motor with an electric engine. How about the gearbox? Well, there's none. The system used is badged 'e-CVT,' but it has no relation to the mooing CVTs.
The new and improved system leaves behind all the nasty things about this kind of gearbox. Instead of using belts to vary the torque, the electric motor and some tech perform this function, hence the 'e.'
The car uses an electric motor for traction at slow speeds, while the petrol engine generates electricity. At highway speeds, the gasoline engine sends power to the wheels via a clutch pack. The drive is sent to the tarmac at a 1:1 ratio.
So, no more excessive noise or revving of the engine like an ordinary CVT transmission. Everything is smooth now. The box has no lever for choosing the desired position. It has four buttons for P, R, N, and D, instead. The R can be selected by pushing a trigger-like button. The new automatic box is responsive and helps the hybrid powertrain to be frugal. This is, actually, the best thing. The new Civic is not thirsty at all. Around town, in heavy December traffic, we managed 5.3 l/100 km (44.3 mpg).
EV. The system uses a 1.05 kWh battery that weighs only 36 kg (79.4 kg), a solution Honda says is more ecological than a plug-in hybrid which owners may not always charge.
It's not a slouch, either. You have four driving modes to choose from: Eco, Normal, Sport, and Individual. In Eco, the Civic feels a bit lethargic, but the fuel economy is maximal. In Normal, everything is serene, but a firmer press on the accelerator will wake up all the power. And Sport comes with a semi-VTEC rasp (helped by some artificial engine noise through the speakers), but not many owners of the Civic will use this mode.
When running in Sport mode, the software will artificially dip the engine revs to make it feel like there's a gearbox between the powertrain and wheels. Combined with the fake VTEC engine note, the Civic is quite entertaining.
In the Individual mode, you can configure the settings for steering assist and throttle response. All of this, combined with the 19% increase in rigidity, contributes to the Civic feeling incredibly well-planted on the road. The steering is also sharp, with plenty of feedback communicated back to the driver. As a result, you will smile after a twisty piece of the road. In addition, there are paddles on the steering wheel, but they don't mimic gear changes. Instead, they control the regenerative braking. The most aggressive setting will slow down the car significantly, and it's very handy when driving around town.
The new Civic has 180 hp (184 ps), 315 Nm (232 lb-ft) of torque, and can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 7.9 seconds. The top speed is 112 mph (180 kph).
Everyday Living
Well, this can be the only car for you. It is big enough for a three- or four-member family, and it has a decent trunk: 410 liters or 14.5 cubic feet, 404 liters or 14.3 cubic feet, if you choose the Advance top spec with the Bose audio system that includes a subwoofer). There is plenty of space inside as well, due to the longer wheelbase and wider track. The ride is firm but on the comfortable side. The area where Honda aced it is refinement. It's so quiet, you almost can't believe it.
There is only a marginal difference between electric-only and when running on petrol. The internal combustion engine has such good insulation as if heard from a distance. Bit of advice: if you have tall people in your family, stick to the Sport specification. The more expensive Advance model (pictured here) comes with a panoramic sunroof that steals some of the precious headroom for the rear-seat passengers.
There are no major weaknesses in the new Civic. It works so well and offers great dynamics, practicability, and comfort. It's one of the best compact hatchbacks available today.
Ok, let's talk money. In Romania, the prices for the new Honda Civic start at 34,990 euros, VAT included, ($37,264 at the current exchange rates) for the Sport trim and 38.490 euros ($40,991) for the Advanced trim (the tested car). In the UK, you can choose a Civic for 30,495 pounds ($36,860) for the base Elegance trim. It's expensive when we compare it with the offers from the competition. But the higher price reflects the fact there is no entry-level powertrain. The rivals offer smaller turbo engines, while Honda sticks to only one hybrid option.
The Civic is well equipped with a strong kit list. You get the Honda Sensing package (lane keep assist and self-drive-in-traffic plus cruise control), front and rear parking sensors, 17-inch rims, and the new swanky infotainment. For the top-of-line Advance trim, Honda has thrown in the 12-speaker Bose hi-hi, panoramic sunroof, matrix LED headlights, larger display for the infotainment screen, leather seats, heated steering wheel, and 18-inch rims.
Right now, the Civic e:HEV is not available in the U.S., but it will soon hit the showrooms for the 2023 model year. The hybrid Civic made its debut in Europe in March. Honda has yet to confirm a U.S. launch date for the Civic Hybrid. We expect the same specs for the American version: 2.0-liter inline-four with an Atkinson cycle plus electric motor.
The 11th time is the charm. For the 11th generation of the Civic, Honda has hit a home run. It's one of the best cars in the compact segment for hatchbacks and offers almost everything you need: excellent dynamics, comfort, practicability, refinement, and a quality interior. It is so quiet it approaches electric car levels of serenity. For the most time, you'll hear only a bit of tire roar. Yes, it comes with a heftier price tag, but after spending a day in one, you'll see where the extra money goes.Pros:
- Excellent dynamics
- Roomy interior
- Frugal
- Quality materials
- Innovative solutions
- High price tag
- No alternative drivetrains
- Some switchgear feels flimsy
- Weird and unpractical trunk flap
- Not much space under the trunk floor