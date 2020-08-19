Supercharged Ford Mustang GT Races F-150 Sleeper, America Wins

We can now answer the question above with the help of two YouTubers who happen to own the said Blue Oval toys.Interestingly, both Fords belong to the 2018 model year, pack four-figure outputs and come with ten-speed autos that have been upgraded to come with the extra muscle. So yes, this is a spicy one.In the black corner, we have a regular cab F-150 with the short bed, owned by vlogger Boosted F-150. The L&M Engines-built motor still packs the stock heads and cams, but features a Whipple blower, along with a host of supporting mods - the muscle number sits at 1,000 rear wheel horsepower (think: over 1,150 crank hp).As for the... also-black corner, this is occupied by a Mustang GT featuring a VMP Odin supercharger kit (built with Magnusson). This pushes the V8 to 855 wheel horsepower, which makes for around 1,000 ponies at the crank.In preparation for straight-line battles, the 'Stang packs a Steeda drag suspension, as well as a small wheel rear wheel that features meaty sidewall tires that can handle launches better than the factory rubber.The racing action kicks off at the 6:37 point of the video below (please don't use this street fight as an example and hit the drag strip). However, you might also want to check out the owners describing the builds before the battle, especially since the F-150 features what can be labeled as a DIY chiller aimed at keeping that intake temperature in check.