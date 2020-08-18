Built Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races Dodge Challenger Hellcat, Crushing Happens

While Ford is in the advanced development stages for the next-generation Mustang (this should land in 2022, as a 2023 model), the Shelby GT500 incarnation of the ex-gen pony continues to make waves at racing events. Of course, this is the effect of so many owners taking their Shelbys down the aftermarket route to keep them fresh and we are now here with an example of that, one that recently went up against a Hellcat.
Fortunately, the battle between the two supercharged heroes took place in safe conditions, even this was hosted by a banked oval rather than a drag strip - please use this as an example and stay off the streets when you feel the need for competitive hooning.
Now, as the owner of the 'Stang explains in the video below, the original engine had blown a few months before the race (as you can imagine, the car didn't have an easy life), with the machine now featuring a fully built motor. Assisted by a Whipple supercharger and running on pump gas, the V8 now delivers around 900 horses.
As for the Challenger Hellcat, its 6.2-liter HEMI has received plenty of mods, with the list including head gaskets, head studs, the lower and upper pulley, as well as a ported blower with race bearings, an E85 setup, a custom intake, 1,200cc injectors and the mandatory badass tune.
On race juice, the V8 delivers around 1,000 horses, but, given the pump gas found in the tank on the day of the event, its output was pretty close to that of the S197-generation GT500.
And while they both come with manual trannies, the Blue Oval toy tips the scales at over 3,800 lbs, while the Dodge weighs in at 4,450 lbs.
Note that the two slabs of America engaged in a rolling race, taking off at 60 mph, as you'll see at the 7:45 point of the clip below. Oh, and there's a bonus run (think: 11:50 timestamp), which sees the Hellcat duking it out with a C7 Corvette Z06.
