Built Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races Dodge Challenger Hellcat, Crushing Happens

While Ford is in the advanced development stages for the next-generation Mustang (this should land in 2022, as a 2023 model), the Shelby GT500 incarnation of the ex-gen pony continues to make waves at racing events. Of course, this is the effect of so many owners taking their Shelbys down the aftermarket route to keep them fresh and we are now here with an example of that, one that recently went up against a Hellcat.

4 photos