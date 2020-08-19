Act Fast and Secure This Low-Mileage Garage-Kept 1987 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL

The R107 generation of the SL series is certainly one of the most desirable in the German automaker's legendary trophy room. Not only because of the luxurious and comfortable allure but more likely precisely due to the timeless nature of the 18-years production cycle and the fact that between 1971 and 1989 it underwent so few changes it would make even the G-Wagen blush with envy.
One such example, and in pristine condition above all, can be found on British auction website The Market – the only caveat being that European or U.S. availability is hindered by its right-hand drive setup.
Nevertheless, the future owner could land a 1987 Mercedes R107-generation 300 SL that was acquired by a strategic mind when new and kept on axle stands in a heated garage ever since. With this level of car fanatism no wonder the unit has only acquired 15k of driven miles during its lifetime and the Mercedes-Benz dealer as well as the specialist service history is also spotless.
We are dealing with a Diamond Blue Metallic unit with a cream leather interior that will shelter anyone from the well-known whimsical British weather with both its standard blue fabric roof and Mercedes-Benz's optional hardtop dressed in a matching Nautic Blue shade. Both are in perfect working condition, and look splendid on the elegant body of the 300 SL.
The example has been kept in its original condition, and still sports the 1987 model year’s base 3.0-liter in-line six gasoline engine which back in the day was capable of 187 hp and 176 lb. ft. of torque. That was 33 years ago, though, so one might expect some signs of tiredness from the 1,530 kg (3,373 lb.) roadster.
Better hurry, though, because the bidding process is set to conclude on August 20th at 21:30. The good news is the car has not met its reserve value just yet, with the current value (at time of writing) of £52k still below the envisioned guide price of £65,000 to £80,000.
