Supercharged 757-HP Callaway Corvette Probably Does Not Care About C8's Z06

These days, all sports car enthusiasts can talk about are the polar opposite yet equally enticing propositions from America and Germany.
As the reviews are finally coming out with a focus either on Porsche’s latest and (arguably) greatest 992-series 911 GT3 RS hoot or “America’s sports car,” people are left wondering what to do to produce the hefty lumps of cash needed to secure either before snatching an example off the dealer lot.
But maybe there is another solution that does not involve a rear-engine, RWD German sports car or an Americana mid-engine FPC (flat plane crankshaft) V8. For example, a Fond du Lac, Wisconsin-based dealership called Lenz Auto has a traditional front-engine, RWD sports car on sale that would trump both – at least in terms of power, if not necessarily arrogance. Although, since it is a Callaway fixture, we reckon the next owner will be pretty smug about this ride, as well.
Anyway, this is a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 that was converted by Callaway Cars to its SC757 standard, meaning that now it has a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 capable of churning out no less than 757 ponies. The quick highlights include perks such as the Torch Red exterior paintjob, black leather cockpit, seven-speed manual transmission with the Active Rev Matching system, as well as a decidedly low odometer reading of just 13,131 miles (21,132 km).
Just in case these are still not enough, the dealer’s vehicle description section includes the whole shebang – and it is quite an extensive list. So, do go over it in due time, but also do it before deciding if this is the right C7 Chevy Corvette to help you claim that a Callaway SC757 is more than enough to make you not care about the C8 Z06. Oh, and let us not forget an important detail. The asking price is no less than $93,997!
