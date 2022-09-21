1993 Callaway C8 SuperNatural Camaro, One-of-18 Ever Made, Shows Up for Auction

The 1993 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 you see here is not only a car that is hard to come by, with only 18 examples converted into C8 Supernatural by Callaway Engineering, but also one that was kind of a star in its heyday, having made appearances at various auto shows and several print ads back in the '90s.
At least, that’s what the seller who put this rare car up for auction via Bring a Trailer says. They also claim this was Callaway’s first C8 Camaro, featuring both the company’s engine upgrades and the body kit upgrades.
Notable tweaks made by specialty vehicle manufacturer Callaway Engineering of Old Lyme, Connecticut, include a CamAerobody kit designed by Paul Deutschman, which the car still preserves, and an LT1-based 383 cubic inch Callaway SuperNatural V8 capable of 404 horsepower (409.7 ps), coupled with a six-speed manual transmission and four-piston front Brembo brake calipers.
The car could reach a claimed top speed of 170 mph or more (273.5 kph), which is quite impressive judging by the standards of the time.
The Callaway C8 rides on five-spoke 18-inch OZ Racing wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero tires and also features a SuperNatural exhaust system.
The car is dressed in silver livery over white leather. The Original CamAerobody kit now includes redesigned composite front and rear, along with lower door and rocker panel cladding. It also features removable roof panels, a rear spoiler with integrated third brake light, as well as fog lights and headlight covers.
Moving on to the inside of the cabin, the Chevrolet Camaro Callaway C8 boasts power-adjustable seats with white leather upholstery with red and green stripes. Other noteworthy features include air conditioning, a Bose-Delco CD stereo, a blue shift knob, and a blue shift knob.
Just 1,200 miles are currently shown on the odometer, but the Carfax report indicated an odometer reading of 2,500 miles in July 1997, meaning that total mileage is unknown.
With just two days left to bid, the highest offer on this Chevvy Callaway C8 currently sits at $20,250.
