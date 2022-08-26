Callaway Supercharged C8 Corvette Stingray Previewed, Production Starts Next Year

Somewhat late to the game, Callaway has previewed its TripleCooled Supercharger System for the C8 Corvette Stingray. The force-fed package will undergo final engineering testing, emissions compliance testing, and performance validation in the coming months, with production scheduled to kick off in early 2023, according to the Connecticut-based company.
Potential customers will be offered a first look at the TripleCooled Supercharger System-equipped C8 Corvette Stingray during the Corvettes at Carlisle show in Pennsylvania this weekend. Callaway further notes that it’s taking deposits, but Callway failed to mention how much this package costs. For reference, the SC627 for the C7 Corvette Stingray used to retail at $22,995 back in 2014, on top of the sports car’s $51,995 base price.
“This upgrade is designed for those looking to reliably increase the already-outstanding performance of their C8 Corvette,” which sounds alright considering that it won’t be cheap. Callaway backs up this package with a three-year powertrain warranty that supplements the factory warranty. An optional five-year service contract is available, with services to be performed at Corvette dealers. Last, but not least, 2020 to 2023 Stingrays are eligible for conversion through the Callaway 2nd Change program.
Back in March 2022, the Connecticut-based company revealed the 2022 Callaway Corvette B2K 35th Anniversary Edition, which is merely a visual package. Priced at $34,960 on top of the Z51-equipped Stingray, the B2K 35th Anniversary Edition comes with a Double-D exhaust system, 19- and 20-inch forged wheels, a lot of niceties on the inside, lots of badges, a flannel-lined satin cover, a detailing kit, and a certificate of authenticity.
Closer to the present, General Motors will stop C8 production the week starting August 29th due to a yet-to-be-detailed supply chain disruption. Given that production output still isn’t up to expectations, many customers won’t be happy to add another week on top of the already ridiculous delivery timelines for the small-block Stingray and the high-revving Z06.
