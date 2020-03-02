More on this:

Supercharged 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe Callaway SC560 Isn't Your Typical Family SUV

Specialized in American cars and trucks since the 1970s, Callaway is much obliged to supercharge the Chevrolet Tahoe to 560 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque with the help of a Gen 3 supercharger system. The package is 50-state emissions compliant and also promises “bulletproof durability.” 16 photos



It should be highlighted that both upgrades are designed for K2-based utility vehicles that include the previous-gen GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade. At the time of writing, Callaway has yet to develop tuning solutions for the T1 platform that underpins the Tahoe, Suburban, Yukon, and Escalade for the



So how did the company extract so much suck-squeeze-bang-blow in addition to the blower mentioned a few paragraphs earlier? A highlight comes in the guise of the TripleCooled intercooler, complemented by a high-flow intake and low-restriction exhaust. Carbon-fiber engine covers with the appropriate badging, branded floor mats, door inserts, and key fobs, an underhood plaque, and authenticity documentation are included as standard for the SC480 and SC560.



Optional extras? Callaway can set you up with a few of those as well, starting with a five-year/60,000-mile limited powertrain service contract in addition to the three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty. The sport pedals, steering wheel, interior, nine- or ten-spoke wheels in Black Chrome or Anthracite, bigger brakes, the handling suspension package, and rough terrain package complete the list.



The standard upgrade will set you back $17,995 as per Callaway. If you don’t want to wait or don’t own the donor vehicle, the tuner has a few SUVs listed on its website that cost more than $100,000. A 2019 model year GMC Yukon with the SC560 upgrade is selling for $102,260 while the Chevrolet Suburban Premier 1500 and GMC Yukon XL level up to $102,695 and $103,860, respectively.



The Old Lyme, Connecticut-based company also offers an upgrade for the 5.3-liter engine, called SC480. The lesser option is good for 480 ponies and 477 twerks, which is more than the 6.2-liter develops in bone-stock flavor.It should be highlighted that both upgrades are designed for K2-based utility vehicles that include the previous-gen GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade. At the time of writing, Callaway has yet to develop tuning solutions for the T1 platform that underpins the Tahoe, Suburban, Yukon, and Escalade for the 2021 model year So how did the company extract so much suck-squeeze-bang-blow in addition to the blower mentioned a few paragraphs earlier? A highlight comes in the guise of the TripleCooled intercooler, complemented by a high-flow intake and low-restriction exhaust. Carbon-fiber engine covers with the appropriate badging, branded floor mats, door inserts, and key fobs, an underhood plaque, and authenticity documentation are included as standard for the SC480 and SC560.Optional extras? Callaway can set you up with a few of those as well, starting with a five-year/60,000-mile limited powertrain service contract in addition to the three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty. The sport pedals, steering wheel, interior, nine- or ten-spoke wheels in Black Chrome or Anthracite, bigger brakes, the handling suspension package, and rough terrain package complete the list.The standard upgrade will set you back $17,995 as per Callaway. If you don’t want to wait or don’t own the donor vehicle, the tuner has a few SUVs listed on its website that cost more than $100,000. A 2019 model year GMC Yukon with the SC560 upgrade is selling for $102,260 while the Chevrolet Suburban Premier 1500 and GMC Yukon XL level up to $102,695 and $103,860, respectively.