1937 FoMoCo Freighter Is the Sum of All Things Ford

4 Restomodded Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler by Ball and Buck Looks Really Macho

More on this:

Six-Wheel Classic Mini Isn’t Your Typical Sport Utility Truck

Six-wheeled conversions aren’t all that uncommon these days. From the 6x4 pickup trucks of Australia to 6x6 leviathans from Hennessey Performance Engineering , the list is longer than you’d expect. 6 photos



A six-wheeled conversion you rarely see is the classic Mini in the following video, uploaded on Facebook by Crazy Trucks. There’s little information available about this fellow here, but the registration plates of the Mini as well as those of other vehicles confirm it's located in Saudi Arabia.



Four auxiliary lights in the front grille, LED daytime running lights for the headlights, individual flares for each of the six wheels, tall exhaust stacks, and a spare steelie are also featured, along with checkered steel plates in the cargo box instead of a spray-on bed liner.



The tailgate may read 6x6 , but converting the front-wheel-drive



Opening the driver’s door reveals a white-rimmed steering wheel that looks more at home in a car from Pimp My Ride, metal covers for the three-pedal setup, and wood for the transmission and handbrake knobs. Aftermarket speakers for the aftermarket stereo and leather upholstery with diamond quilting can also be seen in the rather low-resolution clip.



“So can it go off-road?” The answer to that question is simple, alright! The six-wheeled Mini can surely venture off the beaten path, but it would certainly get stuck even in low-difficulty scenarios such as green laning. Bashing dunes in Saudi Arabi, therefore, is out of the question.



This trend started gaining momentum when Mercedes-Benz had the brilliant idea to add a third axle to the G 63 in 2013. The sport utility truck started out as a military derivative for the Australian Army from 2007, and production ended in May 2015 after more than 100 deliveries.A six-wheeled conversion you rarely see is the classic Mini in the following video, uploaded on Facebook by Crazy Trucks. There’s little information available about this fellow here, but the registration plates of the Mini as well as those of other vehicles confirm it's located in Saudi Arabia.Four auxiliary lights in the front grille, LED daytime running lights for the headlights, individual flares for each of the six wheels, tall exhaust stacks, and a spare steelie are also featured, along with checkered steel plates in the cargo box instead of a spray-on bed liner.The tailgate may read, but converting the front-wheel-drive Mini to six-wheel-drive is extremely complicated due to the tight packaging of Alec Issigonis’ timeless design. Two more problems with sending the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to all the wheels are the durability of the transmission and the 1,275-cc engine with less than 100 ponies on deck.Opening the driver’s door reveals a white-rimmed steering wheel that looks more at home in a car from Pimp My Ride, metal covers for the three-pedal setup, and wood for the transmission and handbrake knobs. Aftermarket speakers for the aftermarket stereo and leather upholstery with diamond quilting can also be seen in the rather low-resolution clip.“So can it go off-road?” The answer to that question is simple, alright! The six-wheeled Mini can surely venture off the beaten path, but it would certainly get stuck even in low-difficulty scenarios such as green laning. Bashing dunes in Saudi Arabi, therefore, is out of the question.