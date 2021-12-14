Supercars, Climate Change, and Why Italy Is Not Ready To Play Ball Yet

Perhaps one of the notable human primal instincts is self-preservation. Meaning, we will get rid of anything that gets in the way of our survival - even if it has eight cylinders, a loud exhaust, and whistling turbos. That said, gas-powered vehicles are on their way out, and in 2021, the European Union announced a proposal to ban new gas-powered automobiles on the continent by 2021 - but not everyone was on board.