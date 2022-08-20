Superbly Pristine 2003 Ducati 749S Has Way More Miles Than Its Looks Would Suggest

This thing doesn’t give a damn if you call it ugly, because it won’t hear you over the sound of its mighty Testastretta powerhouse going like stink.
Haters may hate on the Ducati 999’s aesthetics all they want, but photos don’t do justice to the way that it actually looks in person. Moreover, this machine outperforms its predecessor in just about every respect, while the tamer 749 version is nothing short of an absolute beast as well!
Peek above these paragraphs, and you’ll see a well-kept 749S belonging to the 2003 model-year, discreetly modified with an assortment of aftermarket hardware. Termignoni exhaust pipes and a Sargent seat will be the first things to catch your eye, but the Duc also carries adjustable rearsets, Vortex control levers, and an open clutch cover supplied by Woodcraft.
Earlier this year, the bike’s engine was serviced with fresh timing belts and spark plugs, undergoing a valve inspection and oil change in the process. Lastly, its 17-inch Marchesini wheels have been cloaked in modern ContiMotion tires from Continental, which measure 120/70 up front and 180/55 down south.
Powering the 749S is a fuel-injected Testastretta L-twin with dual overhead cams, four valves per cylinder, and a massive compression ratio of 12.3:1. When solicited, this 748cc gladiator will go about delivering 116 hp at 10,500 rpm and 60 pound-feet (81 Nm) of torque at around 8,500 spins.
The engine’s power can lead to a respectable 11.3-second quarter-mile time, with the final destination being a top speed of 150 mph (241 kph). Brembo brakes, upside-down Showa forks, and a Sachs monoshock also make an appearance, the whole shebang weighing just 410 pounds (186 kg) dry.
Were you to browse through the current listings on the BaT (Bring a Trailer) platform, you’d find that Ducati’s downsized crotch rocket is going under the hammer at no reserve, reading 17k miles (27,000 km) on the odo. For the time being, the top bid can be surpassed with a paltry 2,500 bones, but we expect things to become a lot more serious as the auctioning deadline of August 25 approaches.
