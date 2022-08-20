11K-Mile 1993 Honda CBR900RR Is Among the Cleanest-Looking Specimens of Its Kind

Those Japanese rocket ships of the 1990s will always have a special place in our hearts.
When you ask someone to name their favorite sport bike from the nineties, there’s a fairly good chance they’re going to pick the revered CBR900RR Fireblade. Pictured above is an exceedingly pristine 1993 variant of Honda’s range, showing just over 10,500 miles (16,900 km) on the clock.
The Japanese legend appears to be completely stock, and its overall condition is still rather phenomenal after all these years. A few months ago, this CBR’s motor oil was flushed by the present-day owner, as were its brake and clutch fluids. Now, you’ll probably be thrilled to hear the ‘93 MY Fireblade is up for grabs, but let us take a look at its spec sheet before we tell you more about that.
Within the confines of its aluminum twin-spar frame, this mean machine houses a liquid-cooled 893cc inline-four power source mated to a six-speed transmission. Inhaling through a quartet of 38 mm (1.5-inch) Keihin CV carbs, the engine comes with 11.0:1 compression and sixteen valves operated through a DOHC arrangement.
It can spawn as much as 122 hp at 10,500 rpm, while a peak torque output of 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) will be accomplished at about 8,500 whirls per minute. You’ll find a chain final drive delivering this power to the rear hoop, and the whole procedure lets the CBR score high tens on the quarter-mile. In addition, top speed is generously rated at 160 mph (257 kph).
Drilled brake discs and Nissin calipers provide ample stopping power at both wheels, with premium Showa suspension completing the package. This retro marvel is being auctioned off on Bring a Trailer right now, so the next face it puts a smile on could be yours!
The bidding process will be ending on August 22, though, which means that there are only two days separating from the auctioning deadline. At the time of this article, five bidders have expressed an interest in acquiring Honda’s icon, and the highest offer amounts to $7,000.
