2 Mercedes-Benz GLB Gets the Brabus Touch, Comes Out Sportier or Off-Road Ready

More on this:

Come on, I know you dig that azure-finished trellis frame.

Studio Motor’s Unique Suzuki GSF400 Bandit Looks the Part





In the past, we’ve examined several projects from these Indonesian daredevils, such as their reborn



To be quite frank, I find SM's mechanical masterpieces to be truly fascinating. As such, I simply couldn’t resist the urge to feature yet another one of these splendid works of two-wheeled art. This time, we’ll be having a sneaky look at their glorious



DOHC inline-four engine, with as many as four Mikuni BST32 carbs and a displacement of 398cc. This untamed beast boasts a compression ratio of 11.8:1 and four valves per cylinder head.



The liquid-cooled mill is capable is generating up to 53 hp at around 11,000 rpm, along with a respectable torque output of just over 27 pound-feet (37 Nm) at 9,500 revs. Power is transmitted to a chain final drive via a six-speed gearbox. As a result, the Bandit is blessed with a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of just five seconds and a generous top speed of 112 mph (180 kph).



Up front, the creature rests on 41 mm (1.61 inches) Kayaba telescopic forks that allow up to 5.1 inches (130 mm) of travel. At the rear, suspension duties are handled by a single fully-adjustable Kayaba shock absorber and a double-sided swingarm, permitting as much as 5 inches (128 mm) of wheel travel. The front wheel wears dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) brake discs and four piston calipers, joined by a 260 mm (10.24 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper on the opposite end.







Next, they disposed of the original airbox and side covers to make room for a set of pod filters and hand-crafted side panels. GSF400’s standard seat and tail section were also removed in favor of custom alternatives. The new wasp-style tail and leather saddle are supported by a tweaked subframe that keeps things looking neat.



Additionally, SM installed a pair of clip-on handlebars and a vintage headlight to round out the fresh aesthetic. To top it all off, they enveloped the wheels in Michelin Pilot Road rubber and tasked Komet Studio with applying that stunning azure paintwork.



All things considered, we’ll have to agree that the end result is one sexy entity! Should you be looking to delight your eyes to the sight of more one-off goodness from this workshop, then you may want to consider visiting their Since Donny Ariyanto founded Studio Motor in 2008, his aftermarket surgeon crew never ceased to amaze us with their superior level of skill and sheer dedication. Today, the Jakarta-based workshop prides itself with an astounding portfolio, which hosts some of the moto realm’s raddest custom two-wheelers.In the past, we’ve examined several projects from these Indonesian daredevils, such as their reborn KTM 200 Duke and an ambitious Kawasaki Versys 650 venture, to name a couple. One thing’s for sure; these folks aren’t playing around, alright?To be quite frank, I find SM's mechanical masterpieces to be truly fascinating. As such, I simply couldn’t resist the urge to feature yet another one of these splendid works of two-wheeled art. This time, we’ll be having a sneaky look at their glorious Suzuki GSF400 Bandit – an astonishing display of breathtaking refinement and meticulous craftmanship. Believe me when I say, this bad boy will leave you speechless!For comparison’s sake, we’ll take a second to explore the stock bike’s main characteristics. The 1995 model in Suzuki’s range is powered by a fierce four-strokeinline-four engine, with as many as four Mikuni BST32 carbs and a displacement of 398cc. This untamed beast boasts a compression ratio of 11.8:1 and four valves per cylinder head.The liquid-cooled mill is capable is generating up to 53 hp at around 11,000 rpm, along with a respectable torque output of just over 27 pound-feet (37 Nm) at 9,500 revs. Power is transmitted to a chain final drive via a six-speed gearbox. As a result, the Bandit is blessed with a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of just five seconds and a generous top speed of 112 mph (180 kph).Up front, the creature rests on 41 mm (1.61 inches) Kayaba telescopic forks that allow up to 5.1 inches (130 mm) of travel. At the rear, suspension duties are handled by a single fully-adjustable Kayaba shock absorber and a double-sided swingarm, permitting as much as 5 inches (128 mm) of wheel travel. The front wheel wears dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) brake discs and four piston calipers, joined by a 260 mm (10.24 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper on the opposite end.When this spectacular machine landed on Studio Motor’s doorstep, Ariyanto’s team kicked things off by restoring the inline-four powerplant to its former glory. The Mikuni carburetors were refurbished and optimized, while the original exhaust system was replaced by an aftermarket four-into-one unit that houses a reverse megaphone muffler.Next, they disposed of the original airbox and side covers to make room for a set of pod filters and hand-crafted side panels. GSF400’s standard seat and tail section were also removed in favor of custom alternatives. The new wasp-style tail and leather saddle are supported by a tweaked subframe that keeps things looking neat.Additionally, SM installed a pair of clip-on handlebars and a vintage headlight to round out the fresh aesthetic. To top it all off, they enveloped the wheels in Michelin Pilot Road rubber and tasked Komet Studio with applying that stunning azure paintwork.All things considered, we’ll have to agree that the end result is one sexy entity! Should you be looking to delight your eyes to the sight of more one-off goodness from this workshop, then you may want to consider visiting their Instagram and Facebook pages.