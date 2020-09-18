Suzuki GSX-R 750 Undergoes an Otherworldly Transformation

More often than not, obscure firms are capable of delivering the same level of quality in their one-off builds as the world’s most revered aftermarket surgeons. It’s a genuine delight to be surprised with spectacular masterpieces from workshops we haven’t previously heard of. One such gem is the result of Carlos Ormazabal’s painstaking efforts.
Over the years, this gifted fellow owned around 25 different bikes and tackled an array of custom moto exploits in his spare time. All things considered, it goes without saying that he’s no rookie in the two-wheeler realm. Ultimately, this passion would lead to the birth of Foundry MC near Madrid, Spain.
Ormazabal’s enterprise debuted with a fascinating 1990 Suzuki GSX-R 750-based project that demonstrates his outstanding creative abilities. Let me tell you, this bad boy does a splendid job at looking brutally gorgeous! Before we go into any details about Foundry’s magnificent creature, we’ll take a minute to remind ourselves of the donor’s main specs and features.
DOHC inline-four engine, with a total of 16 valves and a generous displacement of 749cc. This unforgiving piece of twin-cooled machinery is capable of generating up to 111 hp at 11,000 rpm, accompanied by around 58 pound-feet (78 Nm) of torque at 10,000 revs.
Power is transmitted to the rear 17-inch three-spoke alloy wheel by means of a six-speed constant mesh gearbox, coupled with a chain final drive. This whole ordeal enables Suzuki’s untamed beast to run the quarter mile in as little as 10.9 seconds, while its top speed is rated at 154 mph (248 kph).
An aluminum perimeter frame is tasked with holding everything in place. At the front, it is supported by 41 mm (1.61 inches) inverted cartridge forks, joined by a fully adjustable monoshock on the oppostie end. Braking duties are taken care of by dual 310 mm discs and four-piston calipers up front, paired with a single 280 mm brake rotor and a one-piston caliper at the rear.
Look, we don’t need to go into other details. It’s quite safe to reach the conclusion that GSX-R isn’t messing around. Ormazabal managed to give this nasty animal a complete overhaul in a mere three months.
You will find a unique front fender and a headlight assembly, which hugs BMW GS800’s module, as well as rear-mounted foot pegs. Oh, and obviously, there’s a pair of aftermarket clip-on handlebars that wear bar-end mirrors.
The inline-four behemoth breathes a little more freely, thanks to a set of cone filters and a fresh exhaust system from Black Widow. To wrap it all up, Foundry’s mastermind treated his baby to countless wooden accents, found on its headlight bracket, tail and fuel tank. Now, that’s not something you get to see every day.
And there we have it, folks. Personally, I’ll have to say that I absolutely dig this rugged machine and look forward to finding out what they’re planning on impressing us with in the future!
