Strosek Wants Back on Your Bedroom Wall With Its New Modified Porsche 911 (964)

30 years after Strosek introduced its custom version of the 911 in 964 guise, the Mega Speedster, it's releasing an updated version simply called the Mega. 6 photos

Three decades ago, Strosek was one of the hottest aftermarket sports



Most automotive enthusiasts probably don't even realize that Strosek is still around and has been collaborating with numerous automotive manufacturers for years on different projects. In fact, many of the wildest custom supercars to come out of tuning house Novitec in recent years have been collaborations with Strosek.



Now Strosek is back with its own bespoke celebration of the three decades since the introduction of the Mega Speedster and it'll cost anyone who wants one a cool $350,000+. Did we mention that only 30 will be available?



Each one will get its own custom wheels, a sport suspension, and a sports exhaust but the rest of the package is what really counts. First, the engine will come in stock form, with roughly 300 horsepower, but those who want more oomph can order one with 450.



That extra power is made through the use of updated camshafts, an upgraded intake system, and ECU tuning to take full advantage of the changes. Then come the interior and exterior changes that have always set Strosek Porsches apart.



Outside, buyers will find a custom front apron with integrated LEDs, flanked by custom front fenders. Those fenders feature a side skirt on the bottom that tranfers back to flared rear fenders as well. At the rear of the vehicle, buyers can opt for a custom apron with space for a single or dual-exhaust setup.



