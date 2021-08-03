Stripped Supercar Used To Be a Lamborghini Aventador S, Now It’s a Superleggera

The Bufalino Camper Proves Even a Three-Wheel Piaggio Ape Can Serve as Motorhome

This Lamborghini Aventador S is currently working on its tan in Houston, Texas, and it is on the lookout for a new home, where it could act as décor, because it is clearly undrivable. 11 photos



Anyone brave enough to take on such a



If it would have been fully functional, then this HP (740 PS / 544 kW ) and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) of torque, channeling the thrust to the all-wheel drive system through a seven-speed automatic transmission. The average fuel consumption is rated at 12.25 mpg US (19.2 l/100 km). A true Superleggera (Italian for super light), the supercar, or what's left of it, is about to hit the online auction block on Copart . The vendor states that it has 0 miles, and lists ‘stripped’ as the primary damage – gee, who would have guessed?If it were in top-notch form , then it is estimated to have fetched almost $334,000. However, it would need a lot of work for that, because the entire front end, up to the partition wall, is missing. The windscreen and doors are not attached to the body either, but at least the back end doesn’t look that affected – and that’s where the fabulous naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine normally lies.Anyone brave enough to take on such a massive project would have to search for a complete interior and then install it too, because literally everything, from the seats to the dashboard, is missing. The ad also reveals that it has no keys and transmission, so you may want to add these to the list too – unless you want to give it a wash and wax, and simply display it somewhere, which is what we’d do for the right price.If it would have been fully functional, then this Lamborghini Aventador S would have rocketed its occupants from naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, before topping out at 217 mph (350 kph). The twelve-cylinder power unit pushes out 730(740 PS / 544) and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) of torque, channeling the thrust to the all-wheel drive system through a seven-speed automatic transmission. The average fuel consumption is rated at 12.25 mpg US (19.2 l/100 km).