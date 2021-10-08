Stellantis Will Pump $229 Million into Kokomo Plants to Ramp Up Electrification Plans

As part of what they say is their long-term strategy to pursue an electrification plan will see the investment used to retool three plants in Kokomo, IN, to produce electrified, next-generation, eight-speed transmissions.
The announcement means more than just a harbinger of the future, it will also save 662 jobs.
Stellantis say the "Multi-tool" of transmissions can be paired with internal combustion, mild hybrid, or plug-in hybrid propulsion systems and that this new transmission will deliver improved fuel economy, provide pure-electric range and help vehicles meet future emission regulations.
The announcement earmarks $229 million for three of its Kokomo, Indiana, plants to help the company reach its goal of achieving 40% low-emission vehicle sales in the U.S. by 2030. The announcement comes just three months after the company laid out its long-term electrification strategy which includes a commitment to investing $35 billion through 2025 in electrification and software.
Stellantis Head of Powertrain Operations, Brad Clark, made the announcement during an event at the Kokomo Transmission Plant. The event was attended by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, and UAW Region 2B Director Wayne Blanchard.
The investment is intended to support the retooling of the Kokomo Transmission (KTP), Kokomo Casting and Indiana Transmission plants to produce the fourth-generation eight-speed transmission. This new transmission will be used in vehicles across the Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, and Dodge brands.
"This investment and this transmission represent an important stepping stone in getting us to 2030 and further expanding our battery-electric offerings," said Clark. "This new eight-speed is the 'multi-tool' of transmissions. It is a versatile transmission that can be adapted for a variety of applications, allowing us the flexibility to adjust our production as consumer demand for electrified vehicles grows over the next decade. It also offers consumers the opportunity to get familiar with this technology and explore all of the benefits that can come from electrification."
The new, fourth-generation, eight-speed transmission will capitalize on a number of common parts within the different versions – transmission gear train/clutch, mechatronics, mechanical pump, and E-pump motor. It will also have the flexibility for unique parts to adapt to the various electrification options. The list includes the eMotor, torque converter, and power electronics.
The electrified transmission assembly retooling will diversify the product lineup of the Kokomo operations and it’s the next step in a plan that saw Stellantis announce it would invest $400 million to convert Indiana Transmission Plant II to the Kokomo Engine Plant to produce the GMET4 engine, the company's 2.0-liter Global Medium Engine inline four-cylinder turbo.
Production is expected to launch later this year.
"As our industry continues to change, our focus must continue to be on our most valuable asset – our people," said Clark. "This transmission program will bring new opportunities for our current workforce, as well as the manufacturing workforce of the future."
The second-generation eight-speed transmission has served as a lynchpin of the company's powertrain lineup since production began in 2012. Recently, KTP celebrated the 5 millionth eight-speed transmission built at the plant at the end of September. It serves as the current transmission option on the Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, and Grand Cherokee, the Wagoneer Grand Wagoneer line, the Ram 1500, the Dodge Charger, the Challenger, Durango, and Chrysler 300 models.
Stellantis say the "Multi-tool" of transmissions can be paired with internal combustion, mild hybrid, or plug-in hybrid propulsion systems and that this new transmission will deliver improved fuel economy, provide pure-electric range and help vehicles meet future emission regulations.
The announcement earmarks $229 million for three of its Kokomo, Indiana, plants to help the company reach its goal of achieving 40% low-emission vehicle sales in the U.S. by 2030. The announcement comes just three months after the company laid out its long-term electrification strategy which includes a commitment to investing $35 billion through 2025 in electrification and software.
Stellantis Head of Powertrain Operations, Brad Clark, made the announcement during an event at the Kokomo Transmission Plant. The event was attended by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, and UAW Region 2B Director Wayne Blanchard.
The investment is intended to support the retooling of the Kokomo Transmission (KTP), Kokomo Casting and Indiana Transmission plants to produce the fourth-generation eight-speed transmission. This new transmission will be used in vehicles across the Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, and Dodge brands.
"This investment and this transmission represent an important stepping stone in getting us to 2030 and further expanding our battery-electric offerings," said Clark. "This new eight-speed is the 'multi-tool' of transmissions. It is a versatile transmission that can be adapted for a variety of applications, allowing us the flexibility to adjust our production as consumer demand for electrified vehicles grows over the next decade. It also offers consumers the opportunity to get familiar with this technology and explore all of the benefits that can come from electrification."
The new, fourth-generation, eight-speed transmission will capitalize on a number of common parts within the different versions – transmission gear train/clutch, mechatronics, mechanical pump, and E-pump motor. It will also have the flexibility for unique parts to adapt to the various electrification options. The list includes the eMotor, torque converter, and power electronics.
The electrified transmission assembly retooling will diversify the product lineup of the Kokomo operations and it’s the next step in a plan that saw Stellantis announce it would invest $400 million to convert Indiana Transmission Plant II to the Kokomo Engine Plant to produce the GMET4 engine, the company's 2.0-liter Global Medium Engine inline four-cylinder turbo.
Production is expected to launch later this year.
"As our industry continues to change, our focus must continue to be on our most valuable asset – our people," said Clark. "This transmission program will bring new opportunities for our current workforce, as well as the manufacturing workforce of the future."
The second-generation eight-speed transmission has served as a lynchpin of the company's powertrain lineup since production began in 2012. Recently, KTP celebrated the 5 millionth eight-speed transmission built at the plant at the end of September. It serves as the current transmission option on the Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, and Grand Cherokee, the Wagoneer Grand Wagoneer line, the Ram 1500, the Dodge Charger, the Challenger, Durango, and Chrysler 300 models.