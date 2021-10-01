EV Sales Have Exploded in the U.S. and Doubled From Last Year's Figures

More on this:

1 2022 Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Shows Off-Road Chops on Hells Gate

2 First Lucid Air EVs Roll Off the Assembly Line, Deliveries Set to Start Next Month

3 Who Will Be the Winners and Losers As Investors Place Bets on EV Automakers

4 Lucid Will Offer Two Version of the Air Dream Edition: Range or Performance

5 Rivian Confirms It Wants to Build a Second Plant, Possibly For Cheaper EVs