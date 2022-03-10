Stage 1 Ferrari Pista With De-Cat Exhaust Screams on the Dyno, Belts Out 796 HP

Unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the Pista is a track-focused version of the Ferrari 488 series inspired by the GTE and Challenge racing cars. Lighter and more powerful than the mid-engined Berlinetta on which it’s based, the limited-run model also develops more downforce.
Originally priced at $345,300 before options, representing a $92,00 premium over the standard variant, the Pista is packing a twin-turbo V8 punch. The 3.9-liter mill develops 720 ps (710 horsepower) at 8,000 revolutions per minute and 770 Nm (568 pound-feet) at 3,000 rpm fully stock, and yes, you need to hit the redline for peak horsepower.
That’s a sensible jump from the 488 GTB, but more importantly, it’s also a perfect match for the McLaren 720S that boasts a slightly larger plant based on the Nissan VRH engine architecture. The lump in the Fezza, meanwhile, can be traced back to the unloved California T. Also employed in the F8 Tributo and SF90 Stradale, this fellow is used by Maserati with a cross-plane crank and a wet sump compared to a flat-plane crank and a dry sump.
Pictured in black with two red stripes, the Pista in the featured clip isn’t stock. This example is fitted with a de-cat exhaust, which makes a tremendous difference in terms of aural quality and in terms of ponies.
The peeps at Biesse Racing Bergamo have squeezed out 734 ps (724 horsepower) at 7,278 rpm and 757 Nm (558 pound-feet) at 6,601 rpm, figures that aren’t exactly bad for nothing more than a de-cat exhaust. Add a Stage 1 ECU remap to the mix, and you’re looking at 807 ps (796 horsepower) at 7,305 rpm and 816 Nm (602 pound-feet) at 6,112 rpm.
Discontinued in 2020, the corner-carving Ferrari 488 Pista was replaced by the F8 Tributo, which cranks out the same power and torque, although peak torque comes 250 revs later and peak power comes 1,000 rpm earlier.
