SsangYong Torres Screams Adventure in Official Launch Video

SsangYong has released a short launch video for its new Torres SUV on YouTube to draw attention to the capabilities of the model.
SsangYong has overcome the troubled times of the past 23 months when South Korean chemical and steel company KG Group took over the carmaker for $907.7 million (€859.4 million). Thus, SsangYong announced that it had paid all its debts of $229 million (€216.8 million) to former owner Mahindra, creditors, and suppliers.
And now all the efforts are directed towards the launch of the new SsangYong Torres, a mid-size SUV that slots between the compact Korando and the full-size SUV Rexton.
The Koreans have posted the official launch video for the Torres on YouTube. Under the slogan "Unexpected Adventure", SsangYong wants to highlight the off-road capabilities of the new SUV. "I drive an adventure. It is in my DNA" and "Adventure. Begin with Torres" are the messages presented in the film.
At first glance, the film resembles the Land Rover Defender's teaser film for the latest James Bond series "No Time to Die." Torres runs on the tarmac, across the water, along mountain trails, followed at one point by a motorbike, or being used as a water ski tow boat.
Unveiled in the summer of 2021, the J100 project became a reality just a year later. In the spring of 2022, the project received the name Torres, which comes from the Torres del Paine national park in southern Chile.
Being 4.70 m (185 in) long, 1.89 m (74.4 in) wide, and 1.72 m (67.7 in) high, the Torres is a rugged off-roader-looking SUV that follows the new SsangYong "Powered by Toughness" design philosophy that will characterize the design of all SsangYong models in the future. The Jeep design inspires the massive radiator grille with six vertical slats. In addition, the eye-catching wide rear pillar is painted in silver to enhance the off-road look.
The interior brings a bit of Audi styling to the table as a second touchscreen display for climate control is located below the infotainment screen. A third display is reserved for the digital instrument cluster. The only physical buttons are on the flat-bottom steering wheel.
The Torres will debut on the European market with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine delivering 170 ps (168. hp) and 286 Nm (210 lb-ft), combined with a 6-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive will be offered as an option. The model will reportedly come with a very competitive starting price of only €20,700 ($21,861).
