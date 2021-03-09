Updated SsangYong Rexton SUV Unveiled, Could Reach U.S. as Grand Cherokee Rival

People living in the U.S. are mostly familiar with two types of South Korean crossovers: those that wear either a Hyundai or a Kia badge, although Genesis certainly qualifies too, seeing as how it is Hyundai’s premium vehicle division.
There is, however, another “big-ish" name Americans should know, and that is SsangYong. It is South Korea’s fourth-largest carmaker (third-largest SUV-maker), and Indian conglomerate Mahindra & Mahindra currently owns it. Why is this relevant for the States? Because a few years back, SsangYong was planning on entering the U.S. market by the year 2020, a plan it eventually had to delay.
In 2019, SsangYong senior executive director of export, Dan Rim, told MotorTrend that his company was still developing its U.S. entry strategy without a firm entry date. That means America could yet see an influx of new Korean crossovers, and it could likely happen sooner rather than later, depending on how fast Mahindra is able to find new investors. There's a "minor" setback, though, as SsangYong filed for bankruptcy on December 21, 2020.
Now, one model you might find of interest is the refreshed 2021 Rexton, which SsangYong just unveiled for its buyers in the UK. Prices there start from £37,995 ($52,767) for the Ventura variant, while the Ultimate costs £40,665 ($56,475). Rest assured that prices wouldn’t be quite as high in the United States.
The 2021 Rexton features a restyled front fascia, updated rear, new interior features, and a new eight-speed automatic gearbox. The grille has grown in size considerably, while the LED headlights boast a more angular design. The rear end also gets new LED lights, while the interior now offers a fully digital gauge cluster to go with improved driver assistance technologies, safety features, and multimedia packages.
Buyers can choose between an 8.0-inch screen or a wider 9.2-inch one with TomTom navigation. Both infotainment systems include DAB radio, a rear-view reversing camera, and Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto.
Meanwhile, the Rexton Ultimate features all that plus the larger 9.0-inch sat-nav, interior mood lighting, stainless steel door finishes, rearview camera with 3D 360 monitoring system, Lane Change Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Warning, premium leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power seats, and a “smart” electronic tailgate.
Power comes from an uprated 2.2-liter turbodiesel unit, which now produces 199 hp (202 PS) and 325 lb-ft (441 Nm) of torque. It works alongside the previously mentioned all-new eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
If it ever arrives in the U.S., the Rexton would be automatically matched up against the likes of the Hyundai Santa Fe but also the Palisade and the two-row Jeep Grand Cherokee, to an extent.
