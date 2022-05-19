Extinct Korean Carmaker SsangYong Is Out of Intensive Care to Tease the New Torres SUV

SsangYong has a troubled history, and even today, its fate is unknown. This doesn’t mean the Korean company is not allowed to dream. Its next SUV model, known as the project J100, has got an official name now. SsangYong Torres is a medium-sized SUV ready for mass production, with an electric variant expected to launch in 2023.
Although the name SsangYong appeared in 1986, the company’s roots are traced back to 1954. The company started humbly, assembling Jeeps for the U.S. Army in 1964. In 1986, the SsangYong Business Group acquired it and changed its name to SsangYong Motors. Throughout its short history, the Korean carmaker changed hands, being acquired by Daewoo Motors (1997), SAIC (2004), and Mahindra (2011). Its fate is still in limbo after a failed attempt by Edison Motors to complete the acquisition.
Despite all this, the company is busy planning new products. A proper off-roader was announced as the project X200 a year ago. The unnamed model should look like a modified Jeep Wrangler, at least judging by the teaser drawings that SsangYong presented at the time. The company also announced the project J100, a mid-size SUV supposed to hit the road in 2022.
Today, the Koreans offered more details about the J100 or Torres, its official commercial name revealed today. Like the X200, Torres praises Jeep’s design with a grille that seems torn from a Grand Cherokee. Thankfully, the drawing of the SUV’s profile reveals some original lines. SsangYong says Torres is the first model to reflect the brand’s new design philosophy, ‘Powered by Toughness.’
SsangYong Torres is intended to fill the gap between semi-medium-sized SUVs such as Korando and large SUVs like Rexton. Torres will enter mass production with pre-order sales commencing in June in Korea. SsangYong says it’s also working on an electric version, a project known internally as U100. This should be ready toward the end of 2023, which means that the Korean company has opted to reuse the ICE platform, just as it did with the Korando e-Motion.
