Struggling Automaker Debuts New SUV, Borrows Many Western Styling Cues

SsangYong had it rough in the past couple of years. A consortium of investors couldn’t buy the South Korean automaker in March 2022, but SsangYong continues to soldier on despite mounting financial hurdles.
Slotted between the compact Korando and body-on-frame Rexton, the all-new Torres utility vehicle made its debut with front- and all-wheel-drive options. The unibody crossover is rocking an “eco-friendly GDI turbo” connected to a torque-converter automatic gearbox supplied by Aisin.
What kind of gasoline direct injection turbo, who knows? The company failed to mention both displacement and output figures, but chances are that it’s a carryover from the Korando. Dubbed e-XGi, the 1.5-liter turbo in the compact-sized model is a four-pot engine with 161 force-fed horsepower (163 ps) on deck. It also develops 207 pound-feet (280 Nm) of torque.
The base specification is rocking 17-inch alloys mounted with 225/60 tires, LED exterior lighting, auto-folding and heated electric mirrors, high-gloss black trim, tinted side and rear glass, front and rear skid plates, and a… wait for it… “fashion(able) roof rack.” The language barrier is real, alright!
Other standard goodies include leather on the heated steering wheel and gear knob, rear air vents, two USB ports up front and two USB ports for the rear occupants, an electronic parking brake, and the digital instrument cluster that joins a touchscreen infotainment system and yet another touchscreen for whatnots like Auto Hold, Drive Mode, and controls for the HVAC.
The most basic of specifications is dubbed T5, and the only better-equipped trim level offered at launch is the T7. In terms of pricing, the all-new Torres can be had from 26,900,000 wones. The range-topping grade is 30,400,000 wones, translating to a minimum of $20,835 and a maximum of $23,550.
Aside from the rather nice interior and the generous technology and convenience features that come standard, the SsangYong Torres doesn’t really stand out in the crowd. It’s a rather incoherent blend of styling cues inspired by Western automakers. The Jeep-like grille and Ford Explorer-like taillights are joined by a Land Rover Defender-like storage boxes on the sides, right next to the C-pillars. Even the headlights are rather familiar, and the front bumper is definitely inspired by Mitsubishi’s latest designs.
