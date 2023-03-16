SsangYong Torres EVX Rugged Electric SUV Launch Slated for 2023 Seoul Mobility Show

The SsangYong Motor Company, an automaker originating from South Korea, has a rich and convoluted history that dates to 1954. Now, though, the producer is only looking forward, to a bright (EV) future.
Unless you are a diehard fan of Mercedes-Benz in general and of South Korean auto brands in particular, chances are the SsangYong brand is a bit unfamiliar. Long story short, the company traces its roots back to 1954, but it has become (in)famous in more modern times because of two things. First, the early 1990s partnership with Daimler to use Mercedes-Benz technology wrapped around a South Korean SUV body.
SsangYong took full advantage of the deal long after their jointly-developed Musso mid-size SUV ceased production, using the Mercedes-Benz know-how in models like the Istana, Korando, Rexton, Chairman H, and Kyron. They are all pretty obscure, of course, but that doesn’t mean they’re inherently bad. As such, SsangYong slowly made a name for itself across international markets, as well.
Though, it was not necessarily due to all the right reasons. And that is how we arrive at the second thing they are best known for – the inability to survive for too long, despite parenting from Daewoo Motors and SAIC, then Mahindra Automotive, and now from the KG Group.
The new tutelage is quite recent indeed, as the company only solved its financial problems last year. The new parent’s money has also allowed it to create a new nameplate in between the Korando and Rexton, the mid-size Torres adventurer. Its name is inspired by the Torres del Paine National Park in the Chilean Patagonia, South America, probably hinting at the desire to go fully international. And probably the best way to achieve that would be to also create a battery-powered version that could conquer ‘remote places’ like the Old Continent.
Well, the time has come to meet the SsangYong Torres EVX (as in ‘EV extreme’) because the South Korean automaker has shared the initial details and official reveal images. We knew it was coming because the first sighting of a prototype occurred earlier in February but now, we also have a promised date for spilling all the juicy technical beans. The current introduction only acts as a prequel and thus details are scarce, but the Torres EVX is dubbed as the one model to “overcome the limits of existing electric cars.”
Though, it will do so only after the official global presentation set to take place on March 30th during the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show, which is dubbed as the largest car exhibition in South Korea and will be held at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, for no less than ten days. Hopefully, once the Torres EVX will star in front of a real crowd, the ‘reborn’ automaker will also give us the full scoop on power, torque, battery capacity, charging times, and so on – including the potential availability of a 4WD version.
SsangYong took full advantage of the deal long after their jointly-developed Musso mid-size SUV ceased production, using the Mercedes-Benz know-how in models like the Istana, Korando, Rexton, Chairman H, and Kyron. They are all pretty obscure, of course, but that doesn’t mean they’re inherently bad. As such, SsangYong slowly made a name for itself across international markets, as well.
Though, it was not necessarily due to all the right reasons. And that is how we arrive at the second thing they are best known for – the inability to survive for too long, despite parenting from Daewoo Motors and SAIC, then Mahindra Automotive, and now from the KG Group.
The new tutelage is quite recent indeed, as the company only solved its financial problems last year. The new parent’s money has also allowed it to create a new nameplate in between the Korando and Rexton, the mid-size Torres adventurer. Its name is inspired by the Torres del Paine National Park in the Chilean Patagonia, South America, probably hinting at the desire to go fully international. And probably the best way to achieve that would be to also create a battery-powered version that could conquer ‘remote places’ like the Old Continent.
Well, the time has come to meet the SsangYong Torres EVX (as in ‘EV extreme’) because the South Korean automaker has shared the initial details and official reveal images. We knew it was coming because the first sighting of a prototype occurred earlier in February but now, we also have a promised date for spilling all the juicy technical beans. The current introduction only acts as a prequel and thus details are scarce, but the Torres EVX is dubbed as the one model to “overcome the limits of existing electric cars.”
Though, it will do so only after the official global presentation set to take place on March 30th during the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show, which is dubbed as the largest car exhibition in South Korea and will be held at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, for no less than ten days. Hopefully, once the Torres EVX will star in front of a real crowd, the ‘reborn’ automaker will also give us the full scoop on power, torque, battery capacity, charging times, and so on – including the potential availability of a 4WD version.