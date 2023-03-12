Driving the SsangYong Rexton, a Car That Promises a Lot for Little Money

I drove the SsangYong Rexton this weekend, an SUV I was enthusiastic about because the South Korean manufacturer promises many things but at a much smaller price than rivals from the same category of vehicles. For the most part, the promises were kept, but you will find some areas where the automaker cut costs.
The SsangYong Rexton sets itself apart from city-friendly 4x4 imitators that lack off-road capabilities and rugged chassis but still belong in the popular SUV class. If you scoff at big beasts that can't handle more than a shopping cart, then the Rexton is perfect for your country. It comes with four-wheel drive, a 3,500 kg (over 7,700 pounds) towing capacity, and is larger and bigger than many dorm rooms.
And the best part? You can get it for really low prices compared to other rivals. The Rexton is based on the SsangYong Musso pick-up truck, a competent vehicle that can carry a loaded pallet in its bed and tow a trailer without breaking a sweat. This makes the comparatively luxurious seven-seater Rexton perfect for transporting your friends and family, even if you need to cross rugged terrain that typically requires a Toyota Land Cruiser.
SsangYong has opted for a straightforward approach with the Rexton, providing only one engine and transmission option. This consists of a 2.2-liter four-cylinder diesel engine that delivers 202 hp (205 PS) and a respectable amount of torque to help with acceleration. However, the Rexton won't win any races due to its weight, with all models tipping the scales at over two tonnes before passengers climb aboard.
That being said, the Rexton's acceleration feels somewhat sprightlier than its 0-62 mph (100 kph) time of 10.7 seconds might suggest. Nevertheless, it's worth noting that rivals like Kia Sorento and Toyota Land Cruiser outpace it considerably. Despite this, the Rexton is capable of reaching motorway speeds without much trouble. However, if you press down hard on the accelerator, the engine gets noisy and settles into a hum when cruising.
In the SsangYong Rexton, you sit in a high driving position that provides a commanding view of the road ahead, similar to the Toyota Land Cruiser. The standard eight-way electric seat adjustments with lumbar support, height control, and an adjustable steering wheel make it easy to find a comfortable position. However, the thick rear screen pillars can limit the over-the-shoulder view, although the standard rear parking sensors and all-around cameras in more expensive models help with parking.
Despite its affordable price tag, the Rexton's interior is surprisingly well-finished. Soft-touch plastics cover the dashboard and areas you touch regularly, while the buttons operate precisely. The analog dials have been replaced with a 12.3 digital instrument cluster, although it takes a while to switch between screens. More rigid plastics are present lower down the dashboard but are not frequently touched. Faux-leather seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel come standard in all models, with Ultimate models receiving Nappa leather seats for added luxury. One downside is that the metal-effect trim around the gear lever can reflect sunlight into the driver's eyes on bright days.
The SsangYong Rexton provides a spacious and practical interior. The front armrest features a substantial storage area, and there are large door pockets and a tray for small items in front of the gear lever. The cabin offers ample head and leg room and plenty of width, ensuring passengers won't feel cramped. While the middle row also provides good headroom, legroom, and width, the high-set floor makes it less comfortable than it appears from the outside. The central seating position is incredibly uncomfortable due to the protruding fold-down armrest. Unlike some of its competitors, such as the Peugeot 5008, the Rexton doesn't have three separate seats that slide and recline individually.
If we were judging this category solely on a pound-for-pound basis, the SsangYong Rexton would do very well. You get a lot of car for your money, with the standard model coming with enough premium options and a luxury feeling.
