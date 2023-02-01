2024 SsangYong Torres EV Spied for the First Time, Has a Dedicated Look

SsangYong is working on its upcoming mid-sized SUV, the Torres, which is set to be positioned between the Korando and Rexton models. The model will share its platform with the Korando, as well. Now, you may remember that the Torres has already been unveiled in an official launch video, so what is the deal with this prototype? Worry not, as we have answers.
Almost two months ago, SsangYong published a video of its Torres that depicted the off-road capabilities of the car. So far, so good, right? Well, the video was just revealing the ICE version of the Torres, which is different from the EV model. The latter is set to be launched near the end of this year.
The electric variant of the SsangYong Torres is going to be offered in multiple markets, including Europe, Australia, and some parts of Asia.
The upcoming EV will have a different styling from its ICE sibling. Do not expect a major shift, but changes are happening because the manufacturer wants to differentiate the two versions.
The main difference between the ICE and the EV Torres will be around the front end, where the electric model will require fewer vents, and it will be aerodynamically optimized to take the most benefit from this change. On the production model, you can expect to see different wheels, as well as another type of tires that would be suitable for the task.
Meanwhile, in the interior, we can spot a bigger screen for the dashboard, which reminds us of what Hyundai is using in its recent models. Thanks to economies of scale, both variants of the Torres come with screens instead of conventional gauge clusters. The latter will eventually become a thing of the past, as installing screens instead of gauges is turning out to be increasingly cheaper for automakers.
It is interesting to see that SsangYong is taking the time and effort to develop a different design for the electric variant of the Torres, even though the firm has been through tough times for quite a long time.
Almost two years ago, the firm was in debt, and it owed around $229 million (ca. EUR 216 million) to Mahindra, its former owner. Fortunately for SsangYong, the chemical and steel giant KG Group took over, paid its debt, and had the financial power to move on.
According to reports at the time, KG Group paid almost $907 million (ca. EUR 859 million) for SsangYong. The new owners of the brand are also from South Korea, and they are in the business of steel and chemicals, which are essential in the manufacturing of automobiles, so maybe this new start for the company is exactly what the doctor ordered.
In any case, SsangYong may be in a better position than ever before, since it is an SUV-focused brand, which was a limiting factor two decades ago, but an advantage in today's market. If it offers its new electric SUV with enough power and range and continues its competitive pricing strategy, it may have a winner on its hands.
