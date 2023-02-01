Google Secretly Working on Google Maps Feature for New-Generation Navigation

Google Maps already allows users to see the nearby charging stations for their electric vehicles, and on Android Automotive, the whole concept is pushed a step further thanks to the integration into the vehicle.
Because it can read additional data, including the current battery level, Google Maps on Android Automotive can suggest routes based on the existing range but also add charging stops along the route when needed.
Now this functionality might be coming to Android devices as well, with the most recent version of Google Maps including references that seem to suggest new-generation navigation capabilities are already in the works behind closed doors at Google
The functionality to add charging stops along the route based on the existing battery level is exclusive to Android Automotive cars, but Google wants the same feature to be available on Android as well.
The navigation app will soon be able to tell users that the battery level could be low when reaching the destination or that charging stops need to be added to the route in order to arrive at the provided address.
In some cases, Google Maps can even tell users that it can’t find enough charging stops to allow an EV to reach a destination.
Now the big question is without a doubt how Google Maps for Android would be able to provide such information to EV drivers. On Android Automotive, Google Maps itself has direct access to battery details right from the vehicle, so it’s always in the know about the existing range and how far the vehicle can go.
On Android, such information obviously isn’t available, so presumably, Google wants to integrate new capabilities that would allow users to manually input the battery details. In theory, adding vehicle profiles could work, but the more challenging part is to always be up-to-date with the battery level in real-time.
Perhaps Google Maps will require users to enter the battery level or the range before configuring a route, though it goes without saying such a thing would only make the navigation experience less straightforward.
Most likely, the new capabilities will go live in Google Maps on Android at some point in the future, but at this point, it looks like the work on this front is still in its early days. One thing is clear though: Google wants Google Maps to be prepared for the EV revolution, and now that the Android Automotive experience is already offering more advanced capabilities, bringing them to Android appears to be the next big goal.
The new capabilities have been spotted in Google Maps 11.65, but on the other hand, they aren’t enabled for users, so you won’t be able to give them a try at this point.
