SR I Viper RT/10 Drag Races ZB II Viper ACR, Ruf CTR Yellowbird Says "That’s Cute"

If you had to choose between the original Viper and the ZB II-generation American Club Racer in the quarter mile, chances are you'd pick the newer serpent. More power, more torque, and better tires make a world of difference. So does the driver, as you'll find out from the video below. Keeping those rear tires from spinning also weighs heavily in this particular scenario, and boy, that ACR sure is hard to launch!

9 photos Photo: Petersen Automotive Museum on YouTube