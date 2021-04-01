Ruf CTR Yellowbird Is Almost 35 Years Old, Still a Hoot to Drive

By 1987, the 911 was a living legend, and Porsche had already introduced the incredible 959. But as extreme as the 959 was for the mid-1980s, it wasn't as radical as the Ruf CTR. Based on the first-gen 911, the CTR made every other Porsche available at the time seem slow.
Recently featured in Hagerty's new YouTube series called "Modified," the Ruf CTR debuted in 1987, some 22 years after the German tuner began modifying Porsches. It was based on the 1980s 911 Carrera 3.2, a seemingly strange choice given that Porsche was offering the turbocharged 930.
Ruf opted for the NA version because it was slightly lighter and a bit more aerodynamic. The tuner dropped a twin-turbo 3.4-liter flat-six engine under the hood. Based on Porsche's aspirated 3.2-liter, the engine was good for 463 horsepower and 408 pound-feet (553 Nm) of torque once Ruf was done with it.
Not only was it notably more powerful than Porsche's very own 911 Turbo, but it also provided more oomph than the twin-turbo 959. Specifically, the Yellowbird won the power battle by 19 horsepower and 39 pound-feet (53 Nm) of twist.
But it wasn't just power ratings that made the Yellowbird stand out. Thanks to extensive use of aluminum and fiberglass body panels, the CTR tipped the scales at only 2,535 pounds (1,150 kg), exactly 662 pounds (300 kg) below the 959.
Due to a power-to-weight ratio comparable to full-blown race cars, the Ruf CTR was incredibly quick in a straight line, needing only 3.6 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standing start. Equally impressive, the Yellowbird ran the quarter-mile in 11.7 seconds at 133.5 mph (215 km/h).
The CTR was so quick that Porsche needed a full 20 years to beat that benchmark with a factory 911. The 997-gen 911 Turbo was the first stock 911 to run the quarter-mile more quickly. But it took another 12 years for Porsche to achieve a higher trap speed. It happened in 2019 thanks to the 911 GT2 RS.
Quick in a straight line, the Ruf CTR was also a top-speed demon. With a verified maximum velocity of 213 mph (342 kph), the Yellowbird was 15 mph (24 kph) faster than the 959. Ruf, which had previously set a world record with the BTR in 1983, dethroned the 959 as the world's fastest production car after just one year.
It was also the first car to exceed 200 mph. The Yellowbird held onto its record for six years, until the McLaren F1 hit 221 mph (355 kph) in 1993 (and 240.3 mph/386.7 kph with the rev-limiter raised higher).
Ruf built only 29 Yellowbirds from scratch until 1996, although many more were converted from customer cars. The CTR showcased in the video below is actually the first one ever built. Matt Farah is one lucky fellow.
