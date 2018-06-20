Spyshots: 2019 Renault Kwid Facelift Caught Testing in Europe

Expected to debut in India by the end of the current year along with the Captur Bose Edition, the 2019 Renault Kwid has a lot to live up to. Introduced in 2015 to great commercial success, the Kwid could also make its way into Europe next year.

15 photos



Addressing the shift towards electric vehicles,



Romanian automaker



The first model to ride on the Common Module Family A platform, the Kwid is twinned in India with the Datsun redi-GO. The Datsun has already been treated to the mid-cycle refresh, leaving Renault to play catch-up with Nissan’s subdivision.



Also available in South America on behalf of Renault do Brasil, the Kwid shows different bumpers under the camouflage. There’s nothing much to talk about the halogen headlamps and taillights, let alone interior styling and creature comforts.



Under the hood, the 0.8- and 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine options will soldier on with minor revisions at best. With the larger of the two motors, which produces



Over at Dacia, the transmission is called There’s hearsay Dacia could take up Kwid production in the Old Continent ever since the small crossover came to be. The test mule pictured in the photo gallery was caught by the carparazzi in Spain, adding fuel to the fire currently burning in the rumor mill.Addressing the shift towards electric vehicles, the e-Kwid is not a question of if but of when. Carlos Ghosn declared in November 2017 that he had driven a prototype of the newcomer, currently under development in the People’s Republic of China.Romanian automaker Dacia also made a case for an electrified future on multiple occasions, though it remains to be seen if the higher-ups will prefer the e-Kwid over a low-cost reinterpretation of the Renault Zoe. As you can tell from the exhaust pipe and radiator, this particular example relies on internal combustion.The first model to ride on the Common Module Family A platform, the Kwid is twinned in India with the Datsun redi-GO. The Datsun has already been treated to the mid-cycle refresh, leaving Renault to play catch-up with Nissan’s subdivision.Also available in South America on behalf of Renault do Brasil, the Kwid shows different bumpers under the camouflage. There’s nothing much to talk about the halogen headlamps and taillights, let alone interior styling and creature comforts.Under the hood, the 0.8- and 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine options will soldier on with minor revisions at best. With the larger of the two motors, which produces 68 PS (67 horsepower) , the Kwid needs more than 16 seconds, probably 17 to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) from a standstill when equipped with the optional five-speed automated manual gearbox.Over at Dacia, the transmission is called Easy-R and comes with six forward ratios in the case of the 1.5-liter dCi turbo diesel. The 0.9 TCe three-cylinder turbo, meanwhile, makes two with five speeds.