2018 Renault Zoe Has More Power, Looks Awesome in Purple

Even electric cars have gotten bigger over the years. However, if you want something compact yet still totally practical, there's the Renault Zoe , which now has a more powerful engine. 17 photos HP . But then the old R90 didn't have 90 HP either.



In any case, the model was presented earlier this year. But when we saw these new, real-life photos, we fell in love with the Zoe all over again. What sets it apart is a new shade of deep metallic purple Renault calls Aconite, which reminds us of



It is available with the Dynamique Nav version and can be paired with a new Purple Interior Park. This includes a violet satin finish on the seat centers and the dashboard. But honestly, you don't really need it.



Thanks to the power boost, the Zoe is more responsive and versatile when used for journeys out of town. But honestly, this is car feels most at home in the city, and despite the 13-second 100km/h sprint time, the old model didn't feel sluggish.



Launched in 2016, Zoe's 41kWh battery pack gives it a theoretical range of 400 km according to the NEDC. Even though it's tied with the all-new Leaf, the Zoe offered slightly better "fuel economy" in recent independent tests.



The 7-inch touchscreen has been updated with Android Auto and navigation means you can more easily find nearby charging points.



Entry-level Expression Nav gets front electric mirrors, climate control, sat-nav, keyless start, and Bluetooth. Dynamique adds 16-inch wheels, auto lights and wipers, a leather steering wheel, and parking sensors. Signature is the new trim level that offers a reversing camera, heated leather seats, and Bose stereo. All models now get a 7kW wallbox that can charge the Zoe in about 7 hours.



