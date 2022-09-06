Spiral Is a Cozy Tiny Home Snuggled Amongst Lush Greenery in Spain

Located amidst lush green forests in Spain, this home is ideal for weekend getaways. Spiral is a mobility-friendly tiny house that allows people to escape the bustle and hustle of city life and reconnect with nature.
Spiral might be a small home, but its owner, Anne, designed it as a cozy retreat filled with amenities. Anne was born in Canada, but her mom is from Galicia, Spain. As a child, Anne always used to visit her family in Spain and spend the summer there. As she grew older, she always thought that one day she’ll go back. After meeting her husband, Anne traveled to many places, but she ended up returning to her roots to build her dream life.
She started by cultivating the land owned by her family. Amongst the lush greenery, she also built a small home that she lovingly named Spiral. It’s a teeny tiny house that measures 6.5 meters (21.3 ft) in length, and it’s 2.5-meter-wide (8.3-ft-wide). It offers about 18 sq meters (194 sq ft) of living space, but it has everything one needs to live comfortably.
Spiral is a mobility-friendly tiny, so it features an open floor plan. The idea behind the design was to allow people to feel like they were spending time outside, so Anne added several windows that let natural light fill up the house. The bedroom is placed next to a large window that offers incredible views. This area includes a queen-size bed that comes with plenty of storage space underneath.
The living room is located right next to the bedroom. It’s a simple area that features a couch. There, people can relax, read, or admire the beautiful greenery. And if they want to prepare breakfast or dinner, they can head to the kitchen, where they’ll find a sink and a two-burner induction cooktop. They will also have a small refrigerator, a microwave, and several drawers and shelves for storage.
Across the kitchen is the dining area, which includes a foldable table and two chairs. Lastly, the bathroom in this tiny home is surprisingly spacious. It has a generous shower with glass doors and a composting toilet. Unfortunately, there’s no sink there.
This adorable house was recently featured in the latest episode of the YouTube show Living Big In A Tiny House. You can take a better look at Spiral’s all-wood interior in the clip down below.
