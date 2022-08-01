Tiny House La Sorcière Is a Cozy Home on Wheels Filled With Rustic Charm

French builder Baluchon is known for creating tiny homes on wheels that have that “je ne sais quoi.” Although compact, these rustic-modern dwellings have a clever design that makes them feel bigger. That’s the case of this tiny as well, which integrates ingenious features that make you fall in love with it on the spot.
The house was named La Sorcière, which translates to “the Witch” in English. Built for Marion, this unique tiny that combines modern luxuries with a beautiful rustic style to offer a comfortable stay. The house sits on a double axle trailer, and it measures 20 ft (6 meters) in length.
Although it doesn’t sound like a lot, Baluchon manages to maximize every inch of available space. On the outside, it features cedar cladding with red accents. There’s also a wind vane shaped like a witch that overlooks the house.
The warm interior mirrors its exterior. You’ll notice that the home includes many wood elements and custom red cabinetry that nicely completes it. The living room has a large sofa that can be converted into a bed, providing an extra sleeping area when needed. Next to the sofa is a wood stove that will keep the interior nice and warm during cold winter nights.
Since Marion likes to cook, she wanted to have a spacious kitchen equipped with all the necessary appliances. So that’s what Baluchon delivered. The kitchen has a two-burner propane cooktop, a sink, and a small refrigerator. It also has a folding table for two. Several large windows allow natural light to bathe this area.
The kitchen includes two floating shelves, cabinets, and drawers as well. And if that’s not enough, on the opposite side, there’s a staircase with built-in storage. There’s even space for an electric oven!
At the rear of the home is the bathroom. This room is surprisingly big – it has a generous walk-in shower with a glass door, a gorgeous vanity, and a dry toilet. Right next to the bathroom is a tall cabinet with open shelving that can be used for storage. There’s also a full-height wardrobe where Marion can put away her clothes.
Finally, the bedroom is located above the bathroom and can be accessed via the aforementioned stairs. This area is also incredibly spacious. It has enough room for a queen-sized bed and a wooden bookcase.
Unfortunately, Baluchon doesn’t mention the price of this lovely tiny home with rustic-modern accents. However, it does specify that the price for a half-built unit starts at €50,000 ($51,279), while a turnkey one starts at €80,000 ($82,047).
