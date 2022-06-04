Pint-Sized Tiny House Martolod Was Designed for an Ocean Lover

The tiny house craze doesn't show any signs of slowing down, and it's not hard to see why. These mobile habitats are easier to maintain, offer more freedom (to move wherever and whenever), and have a little environmental impact.
Custom small homes have become quite popular over the last few years, and some of these structures are so unique that they draw a lot of attention. Case in point: the houses built by French manufacturer Baluchon. They're often on the smaller side, but they have that "je ne sais quoi" that makes you fall in love with them on the spot.
The company's roots can be traced back to 2015 when a group of young entrepreneurs who had previously constructed their own small houses decided to collaborate to create unique tinies for others as well. Martolod is one of these special dwellings.
The house was designed for Guillaume, an ocean lover who wanted to have a bright space to live in that matched his free spirit. And the skilled team from Baluchon delivered just that. Measuring 20 ft (6 meters) in length, Martolod features an exterior with two-tone cladding and a black aluminum rooftop with a small chimney that sticks out.
A nicely-decored living room will welcome you right as you step inside. This area comes with a large sofa placed in front of a piece of furniture with three large storage compartments. In addition, there's space for a basket on the left where the firewood can be stored, while on the right is a small wine cellar, which can hold up to ten bottles. Above these two is placed a wood stove that will warm up the home during cold winter days.
A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which comes complete with all the necessary amenities. It has a folding table that can seat up to three people, a three-burner stove, an oven, a sink, and a refrigerator. There are also two drawers and two cabinets for storage.
Separated from the rest of the home, the bathroom is compact but has everything one needs. It includes a generous shower with glass doors, a toilet, and a shelf for storage. Above the bathroom is the master bedroom, which can be accessed via the aforementioned staircase.
There's enough room for a double bed and two nightstands. Above the entrance is another small loft, which can be used for storing bigger items. The interior mirrors the aesthetic of the exterior, featuring many wood elements and custom black cabinetry.
Baluchon says that Guillaume lives all year round in Martolod. The builder doesn't disclose the price of this charming home. However, it's worth noting that the price for a half-built tiny from the company can start at €50,000 ($53,595), while a turnkey unit can range between €80,000 and €95,000 ($85,752 and $101,830).
