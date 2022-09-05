This Double Loft Tiny House Isn't Tiny at All, Boasts a Spacious Plant-Filled Interior

You'd think a little home hardly offers enough room to move around. But a tiny house doesn't mean a tiny lifestyle, and this dwelling is a great example. On the outside, it doesn't look that big, but it hides a cleverly-designed interior that has not one, not two, but three bedrooms. It also boasts a beautiful social area and a large bathroom.
Mike realized that he could be happy with less, so he decided to downsize his life. He moved into a light-filled tiny house that has two separate lofts. Since Mike is a talented artist, he designed his tiny to match his style and preferences. There are two entrances that lead to the living room. This is where he relaxes, socializes with friends, and flexes his creative muscles.
The walls are decorated with Mike's paintings. You'll also spot a digital piano that is positioned in front of a window, a small couch, and a coffee table that is occupied by numerous plants. In fact, every space in his house features a touch of green, bringing the outdoors inside.
The kitchen in this home is no different than the one you'd see in a regular-sized apartment. It includes a four-burner stove, an oven, a full-size refrigerator, a microwave, a large sink, and a toaster. It also comes with generous countertops, cabinets, and drawers. Plus, he has a walk-in pantry as well, so there's plenty of storage. Mike has a round table in the kitchen too. Since it's small, he can move it out of the way whenever the wants to have more room.
Above this area is one of the two lofts included in this tiny. The loft has a bed that can sleep one person. It was designed as a spare bedroom for guests, but it currently serves as a space for Mr. Grey, Mike's cat.
Mike doesn't spend much time there himself. However, he does use the second loft in his tiny quite often. This area is much bigger, and unlike the other loft, this room is bathed in natural light. It also has a bed and several paintings. Mike usually goes there to relax, read or meditate.
The master bedroom is downstairs. As you'd expect, he turned this space into a little man cave. He has guitars in different corners of the room, painting stands, and a desk with various plants. This is where Mike spends his time practicing. Lastly, the bathroom, which is also downstairs, is incredibly spacious. It has a nice vanity, a huge shower, a toilet, a large cabinet for storage, and a stackable washer and dryer.
Recently, Mike offered a full tour of his charming tiny house to the folks from Tiny Home Tours. You can take a look at his little slice of heaven in the clip attached down below.
The walls are decorated with Mike's paintings. You'll also spot a digital piano that is positioned in front of a window, a small couch, and a coffee table that is occupied by numerous plants. In fact, every space in his house features a touch of green, bringing the outdoors inside.
The kitchen in this home is no different than the one you'd see in a regular-sized apartment. It includes a four-burner stove, an oven, a full-size refrigerator, a microwave, a large sink, and a toaster. It also comes with generous countertops, cabinets, and drawers. Plus, he has a walk-in pantry as well, so there's plenty of storage. Mike has a round table in the kitchen too. Since it's small, he can move it out of the way whenever the wants to have more room.
Above this area is one of the two lofts included in this tiny. The loft has a bed that can sleep one person. It was designed as a spare bedroom for guests, but it currently serves as a space for Mr. Grey, Mike's cat.
Mike doesn't spend much time there himself. However, he does use the second loft in his tiny quite often. This area is much bigger, and unlike the other loft, this room is bathed in natural light. It also has a bed and several paintings. Mike usually goes there to relax, read or meditate.
The master bedroom is downstairs. As you'd expect, he turned this space into a little man cave. He has guitars in different corners of the room, painting stands, and a desk with various plants. This is where Mike spends his time practicing. Lastly, the bathroom, which is also downstairs, is incredibly spacious. It has a nice vanity, a huge shower, a toilet, a large cabinet for storage, and a stackable washer and dryer.
Recently, Mike offered a full tour of his charming tiny house to the folks from Tiny Home Tours. You can take a look at his little slice of heaven in the clip attached down below.