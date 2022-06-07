Special Waze Update Includes a Chevrolet El Camino-Inspired Car Icon

Waze has recently received another limited-time update that brings exclusive goodies to the Google-owned company, and this time, the new experience is powered by a partnership with American singer, songwriter, and dancer Kehlani.
If you’re new to Waze, the navigation app is periodically updated with special content thanks to partnerships between the parent company and various other organizations or celebrities across the world.
And now Waze has joined forces with Kehlani specifically to provide users with updated navigation (only available in English), new moods, and a special car icon.
As you’d expect, all content is inspired by Kehlani’s very own music and hobbies. For instance, the first mood is called Flowing Mood and is based on the Blue Water Road album that the singer has recently launched. The second mood is called Captivating Mood and was created after Kehlani revealed they always keep a camera around.
The special car icon that’s available as part of this partnership is likely to tickle the fancy of Chevy fans out there, as it’s called El Kehmino and is based on the 1981 Chevrolet El Camino that Kehlani owns.
And last but not least, the partnership also includes a Spotify playlist that Wazers can listen to with the help of the Waze Audio Player without interrupting the navigation.
The limited-time content is only available for a limited time, the Google-owned company says, though no information has been offered as to when the moods and the icon would be removed. However, this is very likely to happen at the end of the month.
If you want to enable the new content in Waze, just launch the app and tap the My Waze menu on the main screen. You should then see a Drive with Kehlani banner, which when tapped, lets you configure everything and decide what content to enable, including the El Camino-inspired car icon and the special moods.
